x

June 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Tsipras: Greek National Health System Needs Reform

June 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ ΑΛ. ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras speaks during health conference on Tuesday 7 June, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – The coronavirus pandemic “highlighted the massive shortcomings on a global scale, a European one, and in Greece” of the health sector, after the memorandum years had already “dramatically drained” public health resources, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said at a health conference on Tuesday.

The result was “dramatic indicators” of mortality, the main opposition leader said, speaking to journalists Babis Koutras and Antonis Sroiter, as well as professors Yiannis Kalomenidis, Athina Linou, and Athanassios Tsakris, on the sidelines of “The Health System in the New Era” conference, organized by newspaper “Proto Thema” and the site “ygeiamou”.

Primary care

Tsipras called for a comprehensive health plan to reform public health and cited Syriza’s recently released proposal. He said that the core of the plan revolves around supporting primary health care. The focus on primary care was the party’s proposal for reforming the health system during its rule but was heavily criticized as “Soviet-style” by the main opposition at the time.

“The strategy of supporting primary health care has a logic to it: we invest in prevention and turn away from a hospital-centered system whose basic pivot is therapy, moving on to a system that is decentralized, and whose basic pivot is prevention and health treatment,” Tsipras said. The party’s plan does not include an extreme expenditure rise, but a 3-billion-euro support over three years, to align with the European average. “If I came to you and said, ‘We have to give 3 billion euros for defense expenditures,’ you wouldn’t ask me, ‘Where did you get the funds?’. Why then is this question always asked when it comes to public health?,” he asked.

Snap elections

The main opposition leader also stressed that “if you want a National Health System that is safe, modern, and effective for citizens paying for it, you cannot just focus on balanced budgets,” addressing the statement to the government.

Tsipras also claimed that “the rumors about snap elections come from Maximos Mansion,” where the prime minister’s office is, while the PM himself is refuting them. But, the main opposition leader asserted, “We are in a hurry because one thing concerns me – what we will inherit,” after elections, he said, while “every day critical time and funding go by that could be used to support society.”

Among other issues, Syriza’s party leader also said the government’s foreign policy “was a failure” with Turkey, and said the insurance and pension fund his government passed (known as “the Katrougalos law” after the minister) “is one of the most misunderstood laws” and included a fair distribution of burdens and benefits. Some “small but significant losses” related mostly to the middle class were carried out under the pressure of the troika of lenders, and were corrected after Greece exited the third bailout memorandum.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Shipping Oligarchs Resist EU Sanctions On Russian Energy

ATHENS – As they kicked off their world's largest exhibit for their sector, Greece's shipping oligarchs are griping about European Union sanctions they said will keep them from moving Russian energy over the invasion of Ukraine.

Politics
Greece Rejects Turkey’s Arguments about Demilitarizing the Islands
Society
Greece: 5,610 COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday, 19 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York (Vids & Pics)

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings