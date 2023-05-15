Tsipras Urges First-Time Voters: Disprove Predictions and Shape Your Future

Politics

Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras is addressing people who had gathered to hear him speak in Igoumenitsa on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo by SYRIZA'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Alexis Tsipras, the leader of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, called on the 450,000 young individuals who will be casting their first votes to “disprove the predictions” during his speech in Igoumenitsa.

Tsipras emphasized that in six days, the ones celebrating won’t be the cartels and big interests, but rather ordinary citizens, rejoicing over the triumph of democracy and the restoration of justice.

He stated that everyone present desired a significant change in their lives, and this change has evolved from a mere slogan to an expectation, a hope, and a feeling of jubilation for the majority of the population.

Regarding the opinion polls, Tsipras declared that it is the active participation of the people in the elections that ultimately proves them wrong. He encouraged the first-time voters, especially the youth, to challenge the predictions that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will secure another four years characterized by arrogance, indifference, and targeting.