Tsipras: Essential to Act Immediately to Protect Farmers

ATHENS – “Some are making billions while some others cannot survive. The profiteering of producers and energy providers continues as usual, while small and medium-sized enterprises, farmers, livestock breeders don’t have the means to survive. This cannot continue any longer,” main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday during a meeting with farmers and livestock breeders in Vasilika, Thessaloniki.

“[Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis is visiting the mountains, talking about the importance of the countryside for young people. But those who are already in the countryside, whether they cultivate the land or are livestock farmers, are at risk of economic collapse, at risk of not making a living. This cannot continue any longer,” Tsipras said and added: “It is necessary to intervene immediately to protect the world of production and livestock farmers. Because these alarming increases have made it unprofitable to produce and remain in the countryside. We have submitted proposals, but the most important thing is to realise that without production, the Greek economy will always be in a state of a vicious cycle. We need the farmers, we need the breeders, we have an obligation to support them.”