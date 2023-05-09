x

May 9, 2023

Tsipras’ Desperate Coalition Move: Saving Skin or Betraying Principles?

May 9, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Tsipras Campaign Piraeus 2023
Campaign stop of SYRIZA-PS President Alexis Tsipras in Piraeus. (Photo: Michalis Karagiannis / Eurokinissi)

In the run-up to the May Greek General Elections, Alexis Tsipras’ open courting of PASOK’s Nikos Androulakis to form a coalition government is a clear indication that he senses New Democracy’s impending victory. It appears that Tsipras is trying to save his political “skin” because he understands that by the end of the summer, his party could suffer its third consecutive electoral defeat. This will likely trigger a question of his leadership among his MPs, and he is eager to avoid this at all costs.

Tsipras’ desperation is palpable, and he has resorted to tactics that are not only unethical but also betray his political convictions. The fact that he is willing to collaborate with Androulakis, who has little in common with him politically, is indicative of how far he is willing to go to stay in power. This move is likely to alienate a large portion of his party’s base, who are unlikely to support a coalition with PASOK.

Tsipras’ approach also indicates that he has given up on his party’s ability to win the upcoming elections. Instead of fighting for his party’s principles and vision for Greece, he has resorted to desperate measures to remain in power. This behavior is not only unbecoming of a leader but also undermines the democratic process.

It is clear that Tsipras is clinging to power and trying to avoid a question of his leadership by his MPs. However, his actions are not in the best interests of the Greek people or his party. Instead of trying to form a coalition with PASOK, he should focus on presenting a strong and coherent message to the electorate. He should articulate his vision for Greece and offer a compelling alternative to the policies of New Democracy.

