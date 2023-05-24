Tsipras: Caretaker Government Should Reflect Political Pluralism

x

ATHENS – “The conditions for the formation of a government do not exist. This is evident from the position and stance taken by the parties, both prior to and following the elections,” stated Alexis Tsipras, leader of the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, during the political party leaders’ meeting with President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on Wednesday, as reported by party sources.

Tsipras emphasized the importance of adhering to the procedures outlined in the Constitution regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. He further expressed the need for careful consideration to ensure that the composition of the caretaker government reflects political pluralism and is not one-sided. Additionally, he suggested appointing experienced individuals to key ministries to effectively handle any unforeseen incidents.

According to sources from PASOK-KINAL, it was formally confirmed during the political party leaders’ meeting led by President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, on Wednesday, that the formation of a government was not feasible. The parties reached an agreement to hold the upcoming elections on June 25.

The same sources revealed that PASOK-KINAL President, Nikos Androulakis, underscored the importance, during the meeting, of appointing caretaker ministers of defense and foreign affairs who possess extensive expertise in their respective fields. Additionally, it was suggested that the caretaker minister of finance should be a candidate acceptable to all parties involved.

