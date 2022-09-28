Tsipras Calls on PM to Apologise for Policy on ICU

Politics

SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday during the press conference in the context of the 86th TIF. (Photo by Rafael Georgiadis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday commented on the findings of a report by public health professor Theodoros Lytras, calling on the prime minister to apologise for his policy on ICUs during the Covid pandemic peak in a post on Twitter.

“They said ‘ICUs are a waste of money’ and the [prime minister] challenged us ‘to bring me one study showing that [patients] die outside of ICUs’. Now that the studies show that almost no one survived outside of an ICU will he at least apologise? Not to us but to the thousands that were needlessly lost,” Tsipras said.