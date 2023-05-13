x

May 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Tsipras: Being Top Party in Next Sunday’s Elections Means a Progressive Government for Greece

May 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361160] ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΑΛΕΞΗ ΤΣΙΠΡΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΟΣ ΔΙΑΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras presented the 'Contract for Change' at the Technological Cultural Park of Lavrio on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance is the only party that has a decade-long tradition of overturning poll forecasts at the ballot boxes, party leader Alexis Tsipras said in an interview for “Ta Nea” newspaper’s weekend edition published Saturday. The party’s strategy “is clear: if we come in first at next Sunday’s elections, Greece will acquire a strong progressive government,” he asserted. “We will do everything, as top party, to form a progressive coalition government.”

Tsipras also said his government would pursue the truth about the phonetapping issue, and “follow the exact opposite path” of that followed so far, “by having faith in the institutions and the constitution, and following the path they propose.”

The main opposition leader asserted that a strong progressive coalition government will avert instability in Greece. Its central focus will be social justice and development prospects, necessary prerequisites for the country’s fiscal security. Conversely, another four-year term by the “powerful single-party right-wing government of Mr. Mitsotakis has exacerbated inequalities and raised private and public debt, by vastly reducing every citizen’s available income,” Tsipras said, referring to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the latter’s term, he said tax revenues rose by 2.8 billion euros, squeezing families’ incomes until they could only live with coupons.

Referring to claims the Prespes Agreement will become a model to compromise with Türkiye over its claims in the Aegean, he said there is no comparison there and called it a ruse to cover up the government’s unwillingness to resolve issues with the neighboring country. The Prespes Agreement “defended Greek interests and brought the European Union back to our borders, instead of allowing Türkiye to move freely and the region to collapse,” Tsipras said, accusing the government of passing the ball to the neighboring court and acting in a dilatory manner on the issue.

RELATED

Politics
Himare Candidate Mayor Detained in Tirana Jail Following Court Decision

TIRANA. Candidate mayor of Himare and ethnic Greek Fredi Beleri was detained by Albanian authorities and transferred to the Tirana jail system following a decision by the first-instance court of Vlore (Avlona).

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis in Kypseli: In Eight Days From Now, We Will Be the Big Winners of Elections
Politics
Greek Skies: New Era in Drone Tech with Paramount Group

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.