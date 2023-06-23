Tsipras at Syntagma Square: Sunday’s Elections to Determine which Greece we Want

Politics

ATHENS – Sunday’s elections will show who will rule Greece for the next four years and with what kind of program, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras said at the party’s main campaign speech in Syntagma Square in Athens on Thursday night.

It will also show “how and with what kind of power social and political resistance will be organized,” he said, and will determine “what kind of Greece we want our children to live in.”

Tsipras stressed that there are only two alternative plans of rule and governance competing. One is Syriza’s plan of a country with justice and prosperity for all, fewer inequalities, equal access to medical services and drugs, and better pay, “where small and medium-sized business owners will not be destroyed by taxes in order for the oligarchs to enrich themselves.”

On the other side is New Democracy’s plan, which prioritizes profits and sets the market on a pedestal, shrinks the role of the state, and calculates profits and losses but not human lives. It plans to bring development to Greece through tax breaks to the powerful and reduction in labor costs while withdrawing the public sector from critical sectors, in order to allow profiteering funds to grow.

New Democracy, Tsipras charged, is “trying to hide this part of its plan” and announces commitments it will never honor, while hiding others it will. He also charged that “the real government program is the one that [ND leader Kyriakos] Mitsotakis tabled in Brussels two months ago as a Stabilitly Program,” which “contains none of his electoral campaign announcements.” On the contrary, Tsipras said, he sees a drop in state expenditures for hospitals, schools, civil servant wages, and no new hirings in the National Health System and the civil service, except to replace those who retire.

The only choice to deter Mitsotakis’ plans, Tsipras said, is vote for Syriza, and he called on those who abstained in the May 21 elections and those who voted for other parties to cast their ballots for Syriza on Sunday. The party will bring the people and the progressive parties again to power to rule Greece.

The differences between Syriza and its political adversary, New Democracy, relate to values and are reflected in every aspect of social and economic life. “We want health, education, electricity, and water, public goods. They want 180 deputies to change the Constitution and establish a field of profiteering,” Tsipras said. “We will be here, stronger than ever, to stop them,” he added.

The Syriza leader reiterated the party’s program and said it gave a key role to jobs and wages. “We believe the protection of labor is a precondition for justice and inclusive development. They see it as an expenditure that must be further reduced. For the next four years, our national target is for Greece to stop its deviation from the average of EU states in terms of per capita income,” Tsipras said, which dropped from the beginning of the crisis by 18 percentage points.