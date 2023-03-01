x

March 1, 2023

Tsipras, Androulakis Shocked by Train Tragedy, Turkey Sends Condolences

March 1, 2023
By TNH Staff
Greece Train Collision
Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed before midnight Tuesday with an oncoming freight train. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

ATHENS – While Greece’s New Democracy government scrambled to deal with a head-on train collision that killed at least 36 people, rival political leaders and Turkish Foreign Minister  Mevlut Cavusoglu sent condolences.

Major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – with elections approaching in weeks – and PASOK-KINAL center-left leader Nikos Androulakis said they had “deep shock” after hearing the news.

“What happened is unthinkable. Our thoughts [are with] the people who are died so unjustly. Condolences to the families of the victims and support to those injured,” stated Tsipras, postponing presentation of plans to protect primary homes from foreclosure procedures.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and the injured,” said Androulakis, his office announcing that campaign appearance would be temporarily suspended.

Both said they would go to the scene about 235 miles north of Athens on the route to Thessaloniki where Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also planned to be as crews worked to remove victims and also clear the wreckage.

After Greece had sent humanitarian aid to Turkey after a deadly earthquake there Cavusoglu told Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias – who had gone to the scene in Turkey – to express his sorrow.

