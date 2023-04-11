x

April 11, 2023

Tsipras Again Challenges PM Mitsotakis to Face him in Televised Debate

April 11, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, meets with the leader of the Parliamentary Group of the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, July 23. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
ATHENS – Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday repeated his challenge and invitation to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to face him in a televised debate, while remarking on the prime minister’s absence from the last parliamentary session. “Mitsotakis is absent again. He said we have had a great many confrontations in parliament. He does not want any more and he also does not want a televised debate, that is how much faith he has in himself – or rather how much he is trusted by the spin doctors who coach him.”

He also accused the prime minister of “breaking his promises during the government’s four year term”, saying the tax cuts were “only for high incomes and large fortunes, with no reduction of indirect taxation,” and that the government had “failed to meet its targets for increasing investments” while living standards had “plummeted due to soaring prices”.

