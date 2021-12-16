x

December 16, 2021

Tsiodras: Τackling the Pandemic Needs Unity and Consensus

December 16, 2021
Ιnfectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)
Ιnfectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – Professor Sotiris Tsiodras, an expert on infectious diseases teaching at the National and Kapodistrian of Athens Medical School, a member of the health ministry’s team of pandemic experts, and president of the Hellenic Society for Infectious Diseases, stated on Thursday that the tackling of the pandemic needs spirit of unity, consensus and constant vigilance.

He said that it is very sad for a scientist and for a citizen the use of an older scientific report as a means of political dispute. The specific report confirms similar observations in former epidemics but also to the current pandemic worldwide. It focuses on the pressure on ICU beds which brings higher mortality rates which are affected by multiple causes and mostly refer to unvaccinated citizens.

Finally, he pointed out the importance of the third vaccination dose as well as the observation of the other protection measures ahead of the emerge of the ‘Omicron’ variant.

