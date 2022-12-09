Tsigaris Cousins’ ‘Nick The Greek’ Chain Gets New Investor: Yadav Group

United States

The Tsigaris cousins behind the successful Nick the Greek quick-service Greek food chain that began in California and has 38 restaurants open and 60 more in the works is selling a majority stake to Yadav Enterprises, because of a Greek link.

There’s Little Nick and Big Nick and they have a partner, Komiel Mohsen, friends since childhood with Baby Nick, the cousins all named for their grandfather following Greek tradition.

CEO Anil Yadav told Franchise Times that he was introduced to the brand by his CFO, Richard Pawlowski, whose wife is Greek and also friends with Baby Nick, and took note of the numbers: $1.52 million average unit volumes, total investment $400,000 to $650,000.

“It starts with a love of the food,” say the co-founders of Nick the Greek. Two of them went to school together, and proposed a restaurant concept in a restaurant management class. They got a failing grade, but went ahead in 2014 and by 2018 they had nine locations and started franchising. They decided to sell, Mohnsen said, because, “you reach a point in your own brand, we’re at an inflection point.”