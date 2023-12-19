Trump Told Biden the Truth

Columnists

You never expect your enemy to tell you the truth about their strengths. However, Donald Trump did so with Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. The former President of the United States, speaking last Saturday night, December 9, to about 1,000 guests at the Cipriani Wall Street restaurant in Manhattan, mistakedly, I say, blurted out to Biden: “I am the first guy who ever got indicted whose poll number went up,” in jest “while comparing himself to notorious gangster Al Capone” according to the New York Post.

Trump continued: “He’s opened up a Pandora’s box that will never let our country be the same. I can only say to Joe: ‘Be very careful what you wish for, but you have done is a terrible thing.”

The frontrunner according to a recent WSJ poll – seemingly headed for victory in the November 2024 elections – also declared the Young Republicans Club event regarding Biden that, “I am being indicted for you. These are not indictments in the traditional sense. These are Biden indictments against their political opponent.”

The huge audience applauded when he said, “we’re going to take New York… I believe we have a great chance … With hundreds of thousands of people living on the sidewalks and streets and illegal aliens invading our city and state like nobody thought possible.”

But Donald Trump was not the only one, just chronologically the last one, to tell the truth to Biden. Earlier, Mark Fisher, the leader of Black Lives Matter in Rhode Island, had also spoken bluntly. BLM is an international movement centered in the United States that campaigns against violence and racism towards black people that strongly supported Democrats and Biden. Fisher, on the FOX & Friends show with Lawrence Jones, said however, “it’s the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy… We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us.”

And then he dropped the bomb: “Trump has done more for the Black community than… any president I can think of in my lifetime.”

Of course, Mark Fisher does not speak on behalf of all within the Black Lives Matter movement, as many rejected what he said. However, it is a given that many African Americans within the movement have turned in favor of Trump. Moreover, a New York Times/Siena College poll showed that black voters in Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin now record 22% support for Trump, up from just 8% in 2020.