x

January 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 25ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Politics

Trump and Haley Hustle for Last-Minute Votes after DeSantis Drops Out

January 22, 2024
By Associated.Press
haley
Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley holds up two fingers as she speaks during a campaign stop at Brown's Lobster Pound in Seabrook, N.H., in Seabrook, N.H., Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NEW HAMPSHIRE – The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates with just one day to go until New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who was once seen as Donald Trump’s biggest obstacle in the GOP primary, dropped his bid Sunday and backed the former president over former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

On Monday, Haley has scheduled events in Franklin and Salem, while Trump has an evening rally in Laconia. He will spend the first half of the day in court in New York, where he could potentially testify in his defamation trial for calling sexual assault accuser E. Jean Carroll a liar.

What to know

Can Trump be stopped? Key questions after DeSantis drops out of race

Haley tries to draw independents without alienating Trump backers

What to expect in the New Hampshire primary

Who’s running for president? Here are the major 2024 candidates

DeSantis drops out two days before New Hampshire’s primary

Faced with Trump vs. Biden, this voter chooses Haley

 

Waiting for Haley in a dark VFW hall, Jennifer Davis said she is backing the former U.N. ambassador and governor because she supports veterans.

Davis, 40, an independent from Pembroke, said she is a caregiver to her husband, a veteran and Purple Heart recipient, and appreciates Haley’s focus on caregivers.

If faced with a Trump versus Biden matchup in November, Davis said she would write in Haley because she doesn’t want more chaos.

“I’m not giving either one of them my vote,” she said. “We need someone who is going to be a more reasonable person who can bring people together, and I think only she can do that.”

The GOP race isn’t over, but the veepstakes have already started

 

With Trump closing in on the GOP nomination, the effective audition to become his vice president is underway.

His decisive win in last week’s Iowa caucuses and DeSantis’ departure from the race on Sunday has only heightened what had already been a widespread sense of inevitability.

That has given visits this past week by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the feel of tryouts for the role reminiscent of Trump’s days as a reality TV host.

Others who have appeared in Iowa and New Hampshire on Trump’s behalf include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. Lake was at a rally Sunday night taking pictures with supporters and holding a baby in the crowd.

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy appeared with Trump on stage in New Hampshire a day after dropping out of the race, also drawing “VP” chants from the crowd as he delivered a fiery speech.

RELATED

Politics
Abortion Fight Puts Vice President Harris at the Center of the 2024 Election Campaign

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris is taking center stage in the Democrats' renewed push for abortion rights during this year's election and she will mark the 51st anniversary of the Roe v.

Politics
Trump May Testify in Sex Abuse Defamation Trial, but the Court Has Limited what he Can Say
Politics
In Pennsylvania’s Senate Race, McCormick Elevates Israel-Hamas War in bid for Jewish Voters

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Donald Trump Goes from Calm to Indignant in Newly Released Deposition Video of Civil Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Months before Donald Trump’s defiant turn as a witness at his New York civil fraud trial, the former president came face-to-face with the state attorney general who is suing him when he sat for a deposition last year at her Manhattan office.

NEW HAMPSHIRE - The race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is down to two major candidates with just one day to go until New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation GOP primary.

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is due to visit India in February to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to Greece in 2023 where they talked about a strategic partnership.

ATHENS - Moving further toward greater use of greener energy sources, including sustainable and renewable supplies Bulgaria and Greece have agreed to work on  developing hydrogen technologies too.

BRUSSELS - Theodoros Rousopoulos (Greece, EPP/DC) has been elected President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Monday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.