x

November 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 33ºF

ATHENS 72ºF

Society

Truck in North Carolina Holiday Parade Crashes, Kills Girl

November 20, 2022
By Associated Press
North Carolina Parade Float Accident
Personnel rush to where a person was injured during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — A truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed Saturday, striking and killing a girl participating in the event, news outlets reported.

The driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was arrested and charged with reckless driving and other offenses, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release. Police identified the driver as Landen Christopher Glass, 20.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the pickup truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

The girl struck by the truck was part of a dance troupe participating in the holiday parade, The News & Observer reported.

Olivia Bruce, a 14-year-old member of the dance troupe, told the newspaper that the truck almost hit her, too.

Police officers work the scene after a truck pulling a float crashed at a holiday parade in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (Kristine Bellino/WPTF via AP)

“We started dancing in the parade, and then all of a sudden, we just heard a lot of honking. And when we turned back, we saw the truck almost on our backs, so we turned away,” Bruce said.

An eyewitness, Christine Barnes, told WRAL-TV that girls in the dance troupe couldn’t hear the driver honking the truck’s horn over the music playing. Adults were scrambling to get the children out of the truck’s path, she added.

“The girls were just hysterical,” Barnes said. “It was really traumatizing.”

Barnes said the truck came within inches of hitting several other girls.

“The truck wasn’t going that fast, but because the girls had no idea it was coming, they just couldn’t get out of the way.” she said.

Nobody else at the parade was injured in the collision.

The parade was cancelled after the crash. Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Glass was one of three people in the vehicle towing the float at a low rate of speed, police said.

This booking photo released by the Raleigh Police Department shows Landen Christopher Glass. (Raleigh Police Department via AP)

Investigators interviewed Glass, who was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, using improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade.

The names and age of the girl wasn’t immediately released.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the victim and those who witnessed this tragic incident,” police said.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin expressed her condolences for the girl’s family and friends.

“Today started off with such joy.,” the mayor tweeted. “My heart was so full. And now it aches for the young girl hit in a tragic accident on the parade route.”

 

RELATED

Politics
Musk Restores Trump’s Twitter Account after Online Poll

LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.

Politics
Officials: Georgia Αudit Confirms Secretary of State Winner
Politics
VP Harris to Visit Front-Line Philippine Island in Sea Feud

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Giannis Argues with Arena Worker, Flings Away Ladder

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.

RALEIGH, N.C.

LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.

ATLANTA — A hand count of random batches of votes in Georgia's recent election for secretary of state has confirmed Republican Brad Raffensperger's victory, state election officials said.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America's commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that starts Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.