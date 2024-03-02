x

March 2, 2024

Truck Driver Pulled to Safety After Crash Leaves Vehicle Dangling over Bridge Across Ohio River

March 2, 2024
By Associated Press
Truck Dangling-Bridge
Louisville emergency crews rescue the driver of semitruck that is dangling off the Clark Memorial Bridge over the Ohio River on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Louisville, Ky. The driver was pulled to safety by firefighters following the three-vehicle crash on the bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky to southern Indiana. (WDRB via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.

The three-vehicle crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky to southern Indiana was reported around noon, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said during a press conference. One other person involved in the crash was immediately taken to the hospital and crews set up to rescue the truck driver from the cab.

It took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get someone ready to rappel down to the cab and hook the driver up to a safety harness and bring her out safely, O’Neill said. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

“They train for this type of stuff all the time,” he said about the rescue company. “This is very much a worst case scenario.”

Firefighters were prepared and the operation went smoothly because of their training, he said.

“These were some serious heroes here,” he said. “This was some really professional, well practiced, well trained stuff. They got right out there, got right to her.”

Louisville Metro Police are investigating the crash and said the bridge remained closed Friday afternoon in both directions.

A safety inspection of the bridge will be conducted after all vehicles are removed, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Alaska’s Iditarod Dogs Get Neon Visibility Harnesses after 5 Were Fatally Hit While Training

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Iditarod, the annual sled dog race celebrating Alaska's official state sport, is set to get underway Saturday with a new focus on safety after five dogs died and eight were injured in collisions with snowmobiles while training on shared, multi-use trails.

Firefighters Face Difficult Weather Conditions as They Battle the Largest Wildfire in Texas History
North Carolina is Among GOP States to Change Its Voting Rules. The Primary Will Be a Test

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald's Educator of the Year.

BETHEL, N.Y.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday, the first vessel to be fully destroyed as part of their campaign over Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

NEW YORK (AP) — Where will you be watching the April 8 total solar eclipse? There are just a few weeks left to pick your spot to see the skies darken along a strip of North America, whether by land, sea or air.

