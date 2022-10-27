x

October 27, 2022

Trophy Challenge Competition Cultivates Innovation in the Field of Agrifood for a Fourth Year

October 27, 2022
By The National Herald
Smart agriculture IoT with hand planting tree background
(Photo via SNF)

ATHENS – The Trophy Challenge, organized by New Agriculture New Generation, is Greece’s largest agrifood innovation competition. It seeks out innovative startup and business ideas to develop commercial solutions that address the challenges the sector faces today.

Entrants submit applications in three categories: Agritech, Food-Tech, and Agrologistics. The competition offers select participants networking opportunities with key players in the Greek and international innovation ecosystem, individualized support based on their needs, access to financial tools, and cash prizes.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, the competition has become an institution in the agrifood sector in Greece. To date, it has supported 95 startups and teams including students and researchers from 20 universities, research organizations, and institutes. A total of 12 winners have won cash prizes totaling €70,000 and have participated in educational trips to research laboratories at Rutgers University in New Jersey, receiving business support and mentorship.

The competition is held with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Applications are open until November 6, 2022. Find out more and apply at trophychallenge.gr.

Source: SNF

