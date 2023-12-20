Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Participates in Wreaths Across America

Associations

TROY, NY – On December 16, AHEPA Chapter #306 of Troy, NY, supported the Wreaths Across America initiative with a monetary donation for 20 holiday wreaths. The Chapter was represented by Michael Krumpholz, Paul Semon and his daughter Madeline, and Michael Kalogridis. The group laid wreaths at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY, honoring deceased AHEPA brother Carl Alesio and several other armed service veterans from St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY. Over 13,000 American armed services veterans and spouses are interred at the cemetery and all had wreaths placed by family, friends, and volunteers.