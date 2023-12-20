x

December 20, 2023

Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Participates in Wreaths Across America

December 20, 2023
By The National Herald
Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 IMG_1315
Members of AHEPA Chapter #306 of Troy, NY, participated in Wreaths Across America, left to right: Paul Semon, Madeline Semon, Michael Krumpholz, and Michael Kalogridis. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

TROY, NY – On December 16, AHEPA Chapter #306 of Troy, NY, supported the Wreaths Across America initiative with a monetary donation for 20 holiday wreaths. The Chapter was represented by Michael Krumpholz, Paul Semon and his daughter Madeline, and Michael Kalogridis. The group laid wreaths at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY, honoring deceased AHEPA brother Carl Alesio and several other armed service veterans from St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY. Over 13,000 American armed services veterans and spouses are interred at the cemetery and all had wreaths placed by family, friends, and volunteers.

Wreath decorating the grave of Nicholas Dogias. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Wreath decorating the grave of Alexander Dogias. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Wreath decorating the grave of Aristomenis Aretakis. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Wreath decorating the grave of departed Ahepan brother, Carl Alesio. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

