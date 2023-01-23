Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Initiates New Members

Back row (left to right): George Dalakos, Alexi Brosnihan, Dean Kanelis, Don Dybas, Scott Vasil, Chuck Fentekes, Bill Seamon, John Moustakas, Michael Kalogridis, Peter Semon, and Steve Bobarakis. Front row: George Vafiades, Paul Huban, Mike Krumpholz, John Ourelides, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, AHEPA District 6 Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, Eric Jasinski, George Pappis, and Mike Apostol. (Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA)
TROY, NY – The Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306, in Troy, NY, on January 16, hosted a new member initiation ceremony for three new members, Carlo Sorriento, Michael Kalogridis, and Peter Vasilakos, who joined the Order of AHEPA. The ceremony took place at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy.
Over 25 people were present at the ceremony, including mostly members of Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306, guests from the Albany AHEPA Chapter 140, and invited AHEPA dignitaries District 6 Governor Dean Moskos and Lt. Governor Chris Pappis. The evening started with a delicious dinner consisting of smoked lamb, roasted potatoes, rice pilaf, Greek salad, and rice pudding for dessert. The meal was prepared by Chuck Fentekes and Scott Vasil of the Trojan Chapter.
The initiation ceremony was conducted by Chapter President Eric Jasinski, Vice President Peter Semon, Bill Seamon in the role of Chaplain, Steve Bobarakis in the role of Warden, and Mike Krumpholz in the role of Captain of the Guard. The Trojan Chapter was honored to have District 6 Governor Moskos in attendance to administer the Oath for the new members and also speak of AHEPA’s Hellenic values and virtues. A normal monthly chapter meeting followed the initiation ceremony.
The Trojan Chapter of AHEPA is an active and growing one, seeking to continue to pursue AHEPA’s mission of philanthropy, education, and promoting and preserving AHEPA’s Hellenic values.
