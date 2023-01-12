Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Awards Annual Scholarships

General News

TROY, NY – The Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 held its 2022 Scholarship Awards Ceremony on January 8. The ceremony followed the Divine Liturgy at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY, in the presence of the parishioners.

Academic scholarships of $1,250 were proudly awarded to Efremia Geralis- Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY, studying Business Marketing; Christopher Huban- Bentley University in Waltham, MA, studying Finance; Peter Krumpholz- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, studying Information Technology and Web Science; and Michael Stanco- Union College in Schenectady, NY, studying Political Science and History.

All the winners exhibited excellence both in and out of the classroom. Chapter 306 is extremely proud of these young adults representing our community and looks forward to their continued academic success and community service. The AHEPA Chapter 306 scholarship program is open to all students from the St. Basil community who are entering their second year of college.