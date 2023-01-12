x

January 12, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

General News

Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 Awards Annual Scholarships

January 12, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Troy NY 2023image
Left to right: John Moustakas of the AHEPA Troy Chapter Scholarship Committee, Michael Stanco, Fr. Emmanuel Mantzouris, Chris Huban, Efremia Geralis, Peter Krumpholz, and AHEPA Troy Chapter President Eric Jasinski. (Photo: Bill Seamon)

TROY, NY – The Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 held its 2022 Scholarship Awards Ceremony on January 8. The ceremony followed the Divine Liturgy at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church in Troy, NY, in the presence of the parishioners.

Academic scholarships of $1,250 were proudly awarded to Efremia Geralis- Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY, studying Business Marketing; Christopher Huban- Bentley University in Waltham, MA, studying Finance; Peter Krumpholz- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY, studying Information Technology and Web Science; and Michael Stanco- Union College in Schenectady, NY, studying Political Science and History.

All the winners exhibited excellence both in and out of the classroom. Chapter 306 is extremely proud of these young adults representing our community and looks forward to their continued academic success and community service. The AHEPA Chapter 306 scholarship program is open to all students from the St. Basil community who are entering their second year of college.

RELATED

General News
CFO Jimmy Patronis Sworn in for Second Term, Working to ‘Keep Florida Free’

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement on his Inauguration Day, January 3, when he was sworn in to serve his second term alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Florida’s newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Nextgen
Greek Particle Physicist Honored for Her Innovative Experiments
Associations
Washington OXI Day Foundation Supports Ukraine Children’s Book Project

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Explosion outside Panathinaikos Fan Club in Maroussi

ATHENS - A powerful explosion occurred early on Thursday at a Panathinaikos fan club in Maroussi.

TROY, NY – The Trojan AHEPA Chapter 306 held its 2022 Scholarship Awards Ceremony on January 8.

ZURICH — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-month-old girl who was seriously injured in an Indianapolis apartment fire died Thursday, a day after her father also died of his injuries, a fire official said.

RIO DE JANEIRO — A group of 46 Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday demanding former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's diplomatic visa be canceled in the wake of the rampage in Brazil's capital by his supporters.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.