April 19, 2023

Cinema

Tribeca Sets Lineup with docs on Stan Lee, Dan Rather

April 19, 2023
By Associated Press
Film-Tribeca Lineup
Chelsea Peretti appears at the premiere of "Sing 2" in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021, left, David Duchovny appears at the premiere of Netflix's "You People" in Los Angeles on Jan. 17, 2023, center, and Randall Park appears at special screening of "Blockbuster" in Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK — Films directed by Chelsea Peretti, David Duchovny and Michael Shannon will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, organizers of the New York film festival announced Tuesday, as will documentaries about Dan Rather, Stan Lee and Gloria Gaynor.

Some 109 feature films, including 93 world premieres, will be screened at the 22nd Tribeca Film Festival. The festival runs June 7-18.

Many of those include movies directed by notable actors. Peretti, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, will premiere “First Time Female Director,” in which she stars alongside Amy Poehler. Duchovny will debut his “Bucky F—-ing Dent.” Shannon will screen his “Eric LaRue,” starring Judy Greer and Alexander Skarsgård. Also playing at Tribeca are John Slattery’s “Maggie Moore(s)” and co-directors Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater’s “Downtown Owl,” a Chuck Klosterman adaptation.

Several more actors-turned-directors will also make a stop at Tribeca after debuting their films earlier. Randall Park will screen his Sundance entry “Shortcomings,” while Steve Buscemi will play his “The Listener,” starring Tessa Thompson.

Documentaries heading to the festival include Frank Marshall’s “Rather,” about the former CBS newsman; Betsy Schechter’s profile of the soul singer, “Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive”; and the Disney+ doc “Stan Lee,” which chronicles the late comic book giant.

For the third straight year, Tribeca, which for years took place in the spring, will feature Juneteenth commemorations. This year, that will include a celebration of hip-hop, timed to its 50th anniversary, and include the premiere of “All Up in the Biz,” a documentary about Biz Markie.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

