x

April 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

Trey Murphy Scores 31 Points, Pelicans Beat Knicks 113-105

April 8, 2023
By Associated Press
Knicks Pelicans Basketball
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) battles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, April 7, 2023. The Pelicans won 113-105. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy scored 31 points, C.J. McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans improved their chances of avoiding the play-in round with a 113-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. The Pelicans (42-39) will need to beat Minnesota on the road in their regular-season finale Sunday and get some help from some combination of Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers to climb higher than the seventh seed. They also will finish above .500 for the first time since 2017-18.

“It’s a tremendous blessing to have a winning record,” Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “It’s hard to win in the NBA.”

The Knicks, locked into the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, were without leading scorer Julius Randle (ankle injury), second-leading scorer Jalen Brunson (right hand) and center Mitchell Robinson (rest). The game began inauspiciously when Herb Jones blocked RJ Barrett’s 3-point shot and Immanuel Quickley threw a wild pass into the seats on their first two possessions, but they hung around until the final two minutes.

Trailing 100-99, New Orleans went ahead for good on Jones’ drive for a lay-up and took a 106-100 lead on McCollum’s 3-pointer with 3:22 left. After the Knicks closed to 106-103, Brandon Ingram lobbed one-handed to Jones in the corner for another 3 with 1:40 left.

“He (Ingram) makes some nice passes and that one was crazy,” McCollum said. “He’s smart and knows how to read the defense.”

Murphy, who had hit at least six 3s every time he scored 30 points or more in his two-year career, had 20 points in the first half despite sinking only one from long distance. He finished 3 for 10 on 3s.

“We’re watching Trey grow up right in front of us,” Green said. “He’s having a better understanding that when teams close out on him, it’s a quick decision for him getting to the basket and finishing, drawing fouls or kicking it out to teammates.”

Barrett led New York with 28 points. Quickley added 24, hitting six 3s, but the Knicks did not get enough stops, allowing the Pelicans to shoot 53.2 percent. Jones finished 7 of 7.

“I like the effort, I didn’t like our defense,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We did a very good job offensively, creating open shots and we missed some really good shots. We were in a position all the way to the end. We didn’t do enough things to win but we put ourselves in a position to win and fell short.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: Obi Toppin started for only the fourth time this season, with Isaiah Hartenstein getting his eighth start. New York’s five-game winning streak ended.

Pelicans: New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin said Friday at the shootaround that Zion Williamson would not return at the earliest until a first-round playoff series, missing the last game of the regular season and any play-in games. Williamson has been out with a hamstring injury since Jan. 2. … New Orleans finished 27-14 at home, its best home record since 2014-15 when it went 28-13.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Indiana on Sunday to finish the regular season.

Pelicans: At Minnesota on Sunday to close the regular season.

RELATED

SPORTS
Antetokounmpo Was Honored, Grizzlies Beat Bucks 137-114

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jaren Jackson had 36 points, Luke Kennard added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 137-114 on Friday night to wrap up the No.

SPORTS
Lakers Beat Suns to Keep Hopes Alive of Avoiding Play-in
SPORTS
Storms Bring Down Trees at Masters, Play Halted in 2nd Round

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.