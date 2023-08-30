Tréla: Greek Gastronomy Meets Portland’s Palate

Food

PORTLAND – In the vibrant city of Portland, renowned for its eclectic food scene, a fresh emblem of Greek culture is poised to make its mark. According to Eater Portland, Tréla, a dining establishment deeply anchored in Greek traditions, seeks to honor and showcase the intricate fabric of Greek legacy against the backdrop of the Pacific Northwest.

The Tzakis brothers, Napoleon and Anthony, who helm Tréla, are well-acquainted with the nuances of Greek gastronomy. Their family history connects them to grandparents who journeyed to America post World War II, armed with a rich collection of ancestral recipes and culinary wisdom. Raised amidst the nurturing environment of a Greek Orthodox church community, the duo fostered strong ties with community members and drew inspiration from their restaurateur parents.

While the number of Greek eateries in Portland has dwindled over time, Tréla rises as a symbol of resurgence. Their menu artfully marries age-old traditions with contemporary flair, showcasing dishes like Greek-style whole fish, dolmades, tzatziki, and a hummus enriched with time-honored family recipes. The restaurant also intends to introduce a genuine vertical spit gyro, paying homage to classic Greek street fare. This seafood-centric menu is further enhanced by a handpicked assortment of wines from the Pacific Northwest and traditional Greek liquors, seamlessly merging Greek tastes with the Pacific Northwest’s spirit.

More than just food, Tréla aspires to be a hub where Greek traditions flourish. Committed to using fresh, local ingredients, the Tzakis brothers endeavor to fuse the tastes of the Pacific Northwest with their Greek roots, ensuring each plate narrates a tale.

Yet, Portland’s food landscape isn’t devoid of hurdles. The recent shutdown of the beloved food cart hub, Carts on Foster, has sparked concerns about the future of its associated food carts. While the fate of these carts hangs in the balance, places like Tréla exemplify the tenacity and versatility of Portland’s gastronomic community.

In times when cultural legacies risk fading away, Tréla emerges as a powerful testament to the significance of cherishing one’s roots. Through genuine culinary creations, a hospitable environment, and a profound bond with their Greek heritage, Napoleon and Anthony Tzakis are delivering more than just food; they’re presenting a piece of Greece in the heart of Portland.

After facing delays due to the pandemic, the team is seeking support to finalize the building and create a space that combines the history of Greek families with the vibrant energy of Portland. To contribute to Tréla’s opening in Fall 2023, donate here.