x

May 25, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Travel without Fear, but Always Wear Your Seatbelt

May 25, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Singapore Flight
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-312ER readies to take off from Paine Field Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013, in Everett, Wash. Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, a person died aboard and others were injured when a London-Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The news about air travel lately hasn’t been pleasant.

On the one hand, we have the unbelievable phenomenon of parts falling off Boeing planes. On the other hand, a flight from London to Singapore encountered such severe turbulence that it led to the  death of one passenger and injuries to dozens of others.

As for Boeing, it’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace that they play with the lives of so many people every day.

Additionally, it shames the country that doesn’t regulate them as strictly as necessary.

Regarding turbulence, however, there is no solution. These are weather phenomena that cannot be controlled.

The only thing we can do to protect ourselves is to wear our seatbelt at all times and for the entire duration of the flight. All the time.

The Singapore Airlines plane, one of the best airlines in the world, had been flying for 10 hours of its 13-hour journey when it suddenly encountered extreme turbulence, causing it to drop from 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet in a few minutes.

Nothing remained upright inside the plane.

Deaths caused by turbulence are rare. Between 2009 and 2021, 146 passengers and crew members were seriously injured due to turbulence.

And of course, no plane has crashed because of this phenomenon. Airplane accidents happen during takeoff or landing.

Airplane accidents are rare. That’s why about 10 million people fly every day.

So, don’t hesitate to travel.

But always wear your seatbelt.

RELATED

Columnists
Captive of These Decisions, too, is Patriarch Bartholomew

Beyond the issues in Crete and our own in America, as we wrote in our ‘Analysis’ in last week’s edition, Patriarch Bartholomew has unfortunately ensnared himself in problems with the majority of local Orthodox Churches worldwide, with few exceptions such as those of Greece, Alexandria, and Cyprus, due to the granting of Autocephaly to Ukraine, which has proven to be ill-timed and ill-suited.

Columnists
Repeated Provocations Show Greece that Talk is Cheap
Columnists
My Lunch with a Passionate Voter Who Nonetheless Doesn’t Plan to Vote

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

2 Germans, a Spaniard and a Senegalese Killed in Building Collapse in Spain’s Mallorca Island

MADRID (AP) — Spain's National Police on Friday gave details on four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca.

NEW YORK – The New York Times has reported that “an aide to Mayor Eric Adams who served as his longtime liaison to the Turkish community has turned against him and is cooperating with the corruption investigation into Mr.

BOSTON – Crowds flocked to the Greek Festival of the St.

The news about air travel lately hasn't been pleasant.

Beyond the issues in Crete and our own in America, as we wrote in our ‘Analysis’ in last week’s edition, Patriarch Bartholomew has unfortunately ensnared himself in problems with the majority of local Orthodox Churches worldwide, with few exceptions such as those of Greece, Alexandria, and Cyprus, due to the granting of Autocephaly to Ukraine, which has proven to be ill-timed and ill-suited.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.