Travel without Fear, but Always Wear Your Seatbelt

Editorial

A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-312ER readies to take off from Paine Field Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2013, in Everett, Wash. Singapore Airlines said on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, a person died aboard and others were injured when a London-Singapore flight encountered severe turbulence. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The news about air travel lately hasn’t been pleasant.

On the one hand, we have the unbelievable phenomenon of parts falling off Boeing planes. On the other hand, a flight from London to Singapore encountered such severe turbulence that it led to the death of one passenger and injuries to dozens of others.

As for Boeing, it’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace that they play with the lives of so many people every day.

Additionally, it shames the country that doesn’t regulate them as strictly as necessary.

Regarding turbulence, however, there is no solution. These are weather phenomena that cannot be controlled.

The only thing we can do to protect ourselves is to wear our seatbelt at all times and for the entire duration of the flight. All the time.

The Singapore Airlines plane, one of the best airlines in the world, had been flying for 10 hours of its 13-hour journey when it suddenly encountered extreme turbulence, causing it to drop from 37,000 feet to 31,000 feet in a few minutes.

Nothing remained upright inside the plane.

Deaths caused by turbulence are rare. Between 2009 and 2021, 146 passengers and crew members were seriously injured due to turbulence.

And of course, no plane has crashed because of this phenomenon. Airplane accidents happen during takeoff or landing.

Airplane accidents are rare. That’s why about 10 million people fly every day.

So, don’t hesitate to travel.

But always wear your seatbelt.