Trampling Tourists Changing Face of Athens’ Tourist Area Plaka

It’s the dilemma of too much tourism that’s making residents of Athens’ iconic Plaka, a tourist trap area filled with trinket shops and cafes and the city’s magnet for visitors that’s making residents there say will destroy the reason they come: the end of charm and tradition.

Under the Acropolis and home to many of the city’s remaining neo-Classical buildings that define architecture, Plaka is now so overrun in the warmer weather peak period months that it looks like Santorini at its busiest.

In a feature, The Daily Beast noted how the people who are being lured by the government which wants tourism, tourism, and tourism – it’s the country’s biggest revenue engine – have made Plaka resemble a faux ancient Greek Disneyland.

Architect Giorgos Zafeiriou has been living there for decades, in a building he bought and renovated in 1988, a three-story structure that’s more than 130 years old, what Athens used to look like.

From the terrace he can see the Parthenon up close, as can many of his neighbors who are lucky enough to share the view that brings people, even if outside their windows and below it’s a cacophony.

The residents say that it’s not tourism that’s ruining the neighborhood – they’ve lived with that – but overtourism and what they characterize as blind government greed that ignores what it will do the neighborhood.

“When somebody tells me ‘What a beautiful neighborhood you live in’, I usually reply by ‘Thank you, but I want to keep living in here and the neighborhood to continue being beautiful,” said Zafeirou.

He is also President of the Plaka residents initiative and they’ve had it with the noise and the hustle and bustle that’s relentless and goes on into early morning hours, making it difficult to sleep.

Much of Athens is a hodge-podge of abandoned buildings, graffiti-covered structures and an endless sea of filthy, grey concrete buildings that’s the antithesis of those in the Plaka, the city having to build structures fast after the 1950s end of the Greek Civil War as people left the countryside for the city.

Athens used to be avoided by tourists because of that ugliness, or used as a jet pit stop on the way to islands and other destinations but in recent years as it’s becoming spruced up and the young have built a buzz with unique coffee shops and restaurants, once funky neighborhoods have become popular.

PUMP DOWN THE VOLUME

And when you’re in the capital, it’s the Acropolis and Parthenon that are the lure, as well as the Plaka, which adjoins Monistiraki that was the hub of activity during the 2004 Olympics.

“It’s a must-see place to visit when you find yourself in Greece’s largest city and, along with popular islands such as Mykonos and Santorini, it’s one of the most Instagrammable areas in the country,” said the piece written by Demetrios Ioannou.

Tell that to the residents. At an event for the protection of Plaka organized by the Society for the Environment and Cultural Heritage (ELLET), Maria Kokkinou, a permanent resident, spoke in front of an audience that included the mayor of Athens, Kostas Bakoyiannis, about what they have been dealing with as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down and tourists have returned.

“We had a very difficult summer, sleeping with earplugs and closed windows because even the double glazing cannot limit the noise. The traffic is unbearable, Plaka is full of black vans with tinted windows blocking the streets, taking up our parking spaces.”

She also issued a warning: “If we all leave and all the houses become tacky souvenir shops, the tourists will stop coming too.” A 1999 Presidential decree that’s supposed to protect the character of Plaka has been ignored, residents say, and restaurants are churning away and loud music is ceaseless.

“In the last two years the situation has become unbearable. There are days when you literally leave your house and can’t take a step,” Lydia Carras, President of ELLET and a local in the area told the news site.

Plaka has been occupied for more than 5,000 years but the modern times in the 21st Century and the hordes of tourists trampling through have made it lose the reason why people came, the resident say.

Said Zafeiriou, as he braces for what could be a record year in 2023: “All historic city centers if they lose their inhabitants after a while they languish,” without residents and turn into an unreasonable facsimile of what was.

“The state and the municipality must really look after Plaka at all costs. Plaka has something unique and must be protected. And this must be done now before all the residents leave again,” Carras warned about it.