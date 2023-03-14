Train Tragedy Turns Thessaloniki Film Festival Closing Somber

Cinema

THESSALONIKI – The train tragedy that killed 57 was marked at the Thessaloniki International Documentary Festival – Greece’s second-largest city and where many of the victims- university students – were bound when their passenger train collided head-on with a cargo train on the same track.

The Athens-Thessaloniki route is a familiar one for artists and those who organize and take part in the event, making the occasion even more downcast, and worrisome, as there were revelations the trains were running unsafe for decades.

In a report, the site Variety – the bible of Hollywood filmmaking – noted that the festival organizers set aside an official award ceremony in respect for the victims and the country’s continued mourning with an investigation underway into how it happened, negligence already cited by critics.

The awards for this year’s festival — including the Golden Alexander, which went to Heba Khaled, Talal Derki and Ali Wajeeh’s Under the Sky of Damascus — were handed out behind closed doors.

https://variety.com/2023/film/global/thessaloniki-documentary-festival-awards-greece-train-accident-1235551022/

Artistic director Orestis Andreadakis told Variety prior to the festival’s conclusion that, “The festival canceled from the very start all ceremonies and festive events. In the same spirit, it was decided to call off the closing ceremony.”

Many of the awarded filmmakers attended and were at the Olympion cinema for the world premiere of My Pet and Me, by Dutch documentary filmmaker Johan Kramer, the event muted.

Andreadakis and festival General Director Elise Jalladeau said the affair was “under the shadow of the tragic accident at Tempe, which has filled us with sadness.” They thanked the filmmakers who took part in this year’s festival, insisting that “in the darkness of the past ten days, art, film, documentaries have offered us the best refuge.”

Speaking at the award ceremony for the festival’s Agora industry arm on March 8, industry head Angeliki Vergou expressed her “shock, sadness and anger” over the loss of life in the fatal head-on collision, in which dozens more were injured, and with protests going on in the city at the same time.

The horror also renewed anger not seen since a 2010-18 economic and austerity crisis brought scores of furious protests in the streets against pay cuts, tax hikes and slashed pensions.

But the furor this time was directed at the New Democracy government, the railways company and successive governments that got 800 million euros ($856.84 million) in European Union aid to fix the railways but didn’t, and no accounting where the money went.

And this time the rage has come even more from the young who saw the tragedy as another reminder of how they have long been overlooked by governments that operate on the basis of patronage and clientelism.

TOO MUCH TO TAKE

Film director Maria Louka, who with Myrto Patsalidou co-directed the documentary Grief — Those Who Remain, which premiered at the festival, noted that the six-hour rail journey from Athens to Thessaloniki is a well know to many of the filmmakers and festival-goers, the report said.

“We have done it many times and had it in our mind as a safe and pleasant experience. If I didn’t have a very young baby, I would have gone to the festival by train, as I did last year,” Louka told Variety. “So to lose so many people like that caused incredible sadness and anger. That feeling was pervasive.”

Compounding the grief were the words of Magda Fyssa, whose son Pavlos, an anti-Fascist hip-hop artist, was murdered in 2013 by a member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn who was sentenced to life, plus 10 years.

She gave an emotional speech after the movie’s premiere, describing how “all of Greece is mourning again from criminal acts.” “We have lost our children, we have lost a generation, we have lost our future,” she said.

Speaking to a hushed auditorium, she described the painful, solitary journey of a mother mourning the sudden loss of her son, said the report.

“It’s those moments when you’re alone, you’re with the thoughts of your child who never leaves your mind all day long. You can do 1,002 things, but half your thoughts are with the child you can’t see, who’s left you. And the other half is with the family who remains,” she said. “I’m thinking of the other parents at this moment, who are suddenly in the same position that we are. And how much pain — how unbearable is the burden they carry.”

After the screening, many in the audience were overcome with emotion, said Louka. As the mourning families took to the stage, they were met with a standing ovation. “They spoke with tenderness and solidarity for the parents who are now grieving their own children,” she said. “There was raw and honest emotion.”

The director nevertheless said it was “liberating” to share that pain with an audience also grappling with its collective sorrow. “The awareness of the fragility of our lives, the traumas, the pain can be alleviated when they become a matter of community, when people do not feel alone. This is what our film shows to a certain extent, this is what I felt at its premiere,” she said.

Andreadakis told Variety, “Our country was marked by a terrible accident and our lives changed. However, art, films and documentaries are always the best refuge in such moments.”