Train Tragedy Sees Poll Fall for New Democracy, SYRIZA, PASOK

Politics

ATHENS – As expected, the train tragedy that took 57 lives saw the ruling New Democracy government in Greece take a big hit in surveys ahead of elections coming, likely in May, its lead slipping to 3.9 percent but other parties pounded.

The poll by GPO on behalf of Parapolitika newspaper was the latest after the deadly train crash on February 28 and showed the Conservatives lead fall almost in half with rage in the streets against the government and train company.

New Democracy in 2022 had leads as high as almost 14 percent before a surveillance and phone bugging scandal jumped on by the major opposition and former ruling SYRIZA cut into that.

But while the new polls gave New Democracy a lead of 29.5-25.6 percent over SYRIZA, the Leftists support also fell as did that for the resurging PASOK-KINAL that saw slippage to 9.2 percent, about 2 points down .

They were followed by the KKE Communists holding steady at 6.7 percent, about the same for decades, and then the radical leftists MeRA25 at 3.3 percent and ultra-nationalist Greek Solution at 3 percent, the benchmark needed to be reached to get back into Parliament.

Mitsotakis was going to set the date for elections before the train tragedy pushed that back and saw parties abstain from campaigning as mourning was going on and the government scrambling to get an investigation going into how it happened after blamed for failing to implement rail safety measures.

But campaign strategy has begun in the background, media reports said, with the government trying to devise a way to deflect blame and pass some on to former governments, including SYRIZA, which is pushing for a date to be set.

Before the catastrophe, April 9 – a week before Easter when many Greeks would return to their villages and islands where they vote – was seen as the most likely date but that now seems to be May 14 or May 21.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing a re-election challenge on May 14 after stepping up provocations against Greece – before an earthquake there and Greece’s train disaster stopped that for now.

ODD BEDFELLOWS

Some pundits and political analysts have postured that Greeks – especially the young as many of the victims on a passenger train that collided with a cargo train college students – would punish the dominant parties.

But the tragedy also has likely made it nearly impossible for any party to rule outright, which would see a coalition needed between warring sides who would have to bury the hatchet to work with each other.

A change in electoral law under the former ruling then Radical Left SYRIZA took away a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for the winner of an election, making almost certain that a second ballot would be needed.

New Democracy amended the law to give the winner in a second round from 20-50 bonus seats depending on the percentage of the vote but the latest polls indicates even then that a coalition would be necessary.

One of the scenarios would see a New Democracy-PASOK-KINAL center-right and center-left government but that would require PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis to set aside his anger over having his phone bugged by the government and National Intelligence Service EYP.

The train crash also could dominate headlines during the campaign, especially with memorial services for the victims with New Democracy reportedly hoping the anger will subside before the elections.

It could also overshadow other issues, with Mitsotakis seen losing standing over his boasts of modernizing the Greek bureaucracy with high technology but letting the railways operate with walkie-talkies and manual switching.

Some analysts said the three smaller parties in Parliament who are politically irrelevant and have little to do but complain, could see support increase, especially MeRA25, which could impact Mitsotakis’ hopes of winning outright.

SYRIZA has baggage from its past after former premier Alexis Tsipras broke virtually all his promises and imposed austerity measures he swore to resist, adding it wasn’t his fault because it was needed to get a third bailout for the country, that one for 86 billion euros ($91.81 billion)

|At a time when society is asking for answers about the tragedy in Tempi, the ministers and executives of the ruling New Demcoracy party are competing in cynicism and irresponsibility,” SYRIZA said.

“Citizens demand answers and demand honesty. Enough with irresponsibility and hypocrisy,” the main opposition said, reported the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.