Fiery Train Crash in Greece Kills 16, Hurts at Least 85

Society

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

TEMPE, Greece – According to Fire Service officials, at least 16 people were killed and 85 others injured in a collision between a passenger train and a freight train early Wednesday in northern Greece. The crash occurred near Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens, and resulted in several train cars derailing, with at least three catching fire. At least 25 people were reported to have serious injuries, according to hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa.

Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis stated that the rescue operation was being carried out under challenging conditions due to the severity of the collision. Rescue teams with headlamps were working in thick smoke to search for trapped individuals amidst the wreckage. Government officials have called on the army to provide assistance in the rescue efforts.

The Hellenic Train, the rail operator, said the passenger train had about 350 passengers on board, traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki when the collision occurred. Passengers who were unharmed or received minor injuries were transported to Thessaloniki by bus.

—–

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

Gatopoulos reported from Athens.