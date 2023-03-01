Fiery Train Crash in Greece Kills 16, Hurts at Least 85

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, early Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The collision between a freight and passenger train occurred near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens, and resulted in the derailment of several train cars. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
TEMPE, Greece – According to Fire Service officials, at least 16 people were killed and 85 others injured in a collision between a passenger train and a freight train early Wednesday in northern Greece. The crash occurred near Tempe, about 235 miles north of Athens, and resulted in several train cars derailing, with at least three catching fire. At least 25 people were reported to have serious injuries, according to hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa.
Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Varthakoyiannis stated that the rescue operation was being carried out under challenging conditions due to the severity of the collision. Rescue teams with headlamps were working in thick smoke to search for trapped individuals amidst the wreckage. Government officials have called on the army to provide assistance in the rescue efforts.
The Hellenic Train, the rail operator, said the passenger train had about 350 passengers on board, traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki when the collision occurred. Passengers who were unharmed or received minor injuries were transported to Thessaloniki by bus.
—–
By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press
ATHENS - Pavlos Polakis, a lawmaker and provocateur from the SYRIZA party, has been removed from the party’s ballot in upcoming elections after a social media tirade against journalists, bankers, and judges.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In