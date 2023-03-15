x

March 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

Tragic Decision: The Rail Connection with LaGuardia Airport Has Been Canceled

March 15, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
AP23072689647929-1568x964
The JFK Airport Airtrain, left, travels on overhead tracks above Long Island Rail Road trains near Jamaica Station on Nov. 1, 2012, in Queens, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made one of the most short-sighted decisions in the city’s history: She decided to cancel the construction of a rail link to LaGuardia Airport.

LaGuardia is used only for domestic flights and is the only major airport on the East Coast of the United States that is not connected by train.

As you know, the other major airport, John F. Kennedy Airport, was connected by rail a few years ago.

The governor justified her decision by saying that the cost of its construction, estimated at $2.4 billion, was too high. Notably, when it was first proposed by Andrew Cuomo in 2015, the cost was $450 million.

Experts who were asked to study the feasibility of the project concluded that the most advantageous solution is to connect the airport with … buses.

But sometimes not everything can be assessed with pencil and paper.

The renovation of LGA, which President Biden described as “third world” when he was vice president, cost $8 billion.

America was once the country that led, by far, the entire world in infrastructure projects but now has nothing to compare to the trains of Europe and China.

It is only now beginning a race to upgrade its infrastructure after Congress passed a massive program – over $1 trillion.

For example, anyone who drives in New Jersey or uses the train knows about the long delays on the bridge and tunnels. It’s the same on Long Island and everywhere else. Not to mention in the streets of Manhattan.

That the governor is depriving people who can’t take a taxi, or who want to avoid the incredible hassle of driving to LaGuardia -have you taken the Grand Central lately?- of the option of the train is a tragic decision.

If the cost of a rail link to the airport has increased five times in eight years, imagine how much it will cost when some politician with a vision finally decides to make it happen.
One wonders what makes some politicians make such short-sighted decisions.

RELATED

Editorial
Something Is Wrong with America’s Banking System

Fifteen years after the great financial crisis of 2008, which threatened the American economy with collapse, the banking system is experiencing a new crisis of yet unforeseen proportions.

Columnists
Governor Hochul’s LaGuardia Transportation Plan: Buses Instead of Direct Rail Link
Editorial
Greek-Turkish Relations after the Tragedies

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.