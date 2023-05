Society

ARTA, GREECE – The community in Arta is reeling from the tragic death of a five and a half-month-old infant who passed away in his father’s car. According to police reports, the father was responsible for dropping off the child at a daycare center but inadvertently left him in the back seat of the car.

At noon, the mother arrived at the center to pick up the baby and was informed that the child had not been brought in that day. She reached out to her 37-year-old husband for answers, and it was then discovered that the baby was found unresponsive in the car. The devastated parents rushed the infant to the hospital, where his death was confirmed. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.