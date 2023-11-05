Traffic Restored in Athens after Conclusion of Rally (Photos)

Society

A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Traffic in downtown Athens has been restored after the conclusion of a rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine.

Initially the demonstrators gathered at Syntagma square where a concert was held followed by a protest march to the Embassy of Israel.