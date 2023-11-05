x

November 5, 2023

Traffic Restored in Athens after Conclusion of Rally (Photos)

November 5, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[364769] ΣΥΛΛΑΛΗΤΗΡΙΟ ΑΛΛΗΛΕΓΓΥΗΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΠΑΛΑΙΣΤΙΝΙΑΚΟ ΛΑΟ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΘΗΝΑ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Traffic in downtown Athens has been restored after the conclusion of a rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine.

Initially the demonstrators gathered at Syntagma square where a concert was held followed by a protest march to the Embassy of Israel.

A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)
A rally organised by PAME (labour union affiliated to the Communist Party) in solidarity with Palestine on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

