Traffic Impacts the Economy and our Health, Let’s Fix it

As a New York resident who has spent countless hours stuck in traffic or crowded on subways, I believe that reducing traffic in the city is a pressing issue that demands attention. One potential solution to this problem is to make Metro North and LIRR fare prices the same as the subway’s $2.75 fare.

Currently, the fare prices for Metro North and LIRR are considerably higher than the subway’s fare. This disparity is a major reason why many commuters choose to drive instead of using public transportation. This leads to increased traffic congestion and air pollution, negatively impacting the environment and the quality of life for New Yorkers.

By making the Metro North and LIRR fare prices the same as the subway’s fare, we can incentivize more commuters to use public transportation. This would reduce the number of cars on the road, easing traffic congestion and decreasing harmful emissions.

Moreover, this solution would create a more equitable transportation system. The current fare structure disproportionately impacts low-income individuals who are unable to afford the higher-priced Metro North and LIRR tickets. By making the fare prices the same as the subway’s fare, we can ensure that everyone has access to affordable transportation, regardless of their income level.

Of course, implementing this change would require coordination between the different transportation agencies and financial planning. However, the benefits of creating a more accessible and sustainable transportation system for New York City are significant and cannot be ignored any longer.