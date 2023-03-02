x

March 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Columnists

Traffic Impacts the Economy and our Health, Let’s Fix it

March 2, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Inaugural_Train_Ride_To_Grand_Central_Madison_-_52648295102
Grand Central Madison LIRR terminal. (Photo: twitter/MTA)

As a New York resident who has spent countless hours stuck in traffic or crowded on subways, I believe that reducing traffic in the city is a pressing issue that demands attention. One potential solution to this problem is to make Metro North and LIRR fare prices the same as the subway’s $2.75 fare.

Currently, the fare prices for Metro North and LIRR are considerably higher than the subway’s fare. This disparity is a major reason why many commuters choose to drive instead of using public transportation. This leads to increased traffic congestion and air pollution, negatively impacting the environment and the quality of life for New Yorkers.

By making the Metro North and LIRR fare prices the same as the subway’s fare, we can incentivize more commuters to use public transportation. This would reduce the number of cars on the road, easing traffic congestion and decreasing harmful emissions.

Moreover, this solution would create a more equitable transportation system. The current fare structure disproportionately impacts low-income individuals who are unable to afford the higher-priced Metro North and LIRR tickets. By making the fare prices the same as the subway’s fare, we can ensure that everyone has access to affordable transportation, regardless of their income level.

Of course, implementing this change would require coordination between the different transportation agencies and financial planning. However, the benefits of creating a more accessible and sustainable transportation system for New York City are significant and cannot be ignored any longer.

RELATED

Columnists
Somber Civility Needed for a Grieving Nation

As someone who has been following Greek politics for a while now, I was pleasantly surprised by Alexis Tsipras' response to the recent train accident in Greece.

Columnists
Greek Train Crash Tragedy Demands Action to Improve Railway Safety
Columnists
Analysis: Logothetis’ Admissions

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.