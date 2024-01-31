x

January 31, 2024

Traffic-blocking Farmers Now Closing in on EU Capital in Protest Seeking Better Market Conditions

January 31, 2024
By Associated Press
France Farmers Protests
Tractors face military vehicles on a blocked highway, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Chilly-Mazarin, south of Paris. Farmers have captured France's attention by showering government offices with manure and besieging Paris with traffic-snarling barricades of tractors and hay bales. Protesters say it's becoming harder than ever to make a decent living from their fields, greenhouses and herds. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

HALLE, Belgium — Farmers blocked more traffic arteries across Belgium, France and Italy on Wednesday, as they sought to disrupt trade at major ports and other economic lifelines. They also moved closer to Brussels on the eve of a major European Union summit, in a continued push for better prices for their produce and less bureaucracy in their work.

The protests had an immediate impact on Wednesday, as the EU’s executive commission announced plans to shield farmers from cheap exports from wartime Ukraine and allow farmers to use some land that had been forced to lie fallow for environmental reasons.

The plans still need to be approved by member states and parliament, but they amounted to a sudden and symbolic concession.

“I just would like to reassure them that we do our utmost to listen to their concerns. I think we are addressing two very important (concerns) of them right now,” EU Commission Vice President Maroš Šefčovič said.

A delegation from the Belgian Young Farmers association blocks the main highway between Paris and Brussels in Halle, just outside the Belgian capital, Tuesday, Jan.30, 2024, for a third day in a row. (AP Photo/Raf Casert)

The rallies are part of farming protests across the 27-nation EU and have shown how only a few hundred tractors can snarl traffic in capitals from Berlin to Paris, Brussels and Rome. Millions across the bloc have been facing disruptions and struggling to get to work, or seen their doctor’s appointments canceled because protests blocked their way.

“It obviously has a major economic impact. Not only for our company but for many companies in Flanders and Belgium,” said Sven Pieters of the ECS transport company in Belgium’s Zeebrugge North Sea port.

A climax in Belgium is set for Thursday, when farmers plan to protest outside EU headquarters during a summit of government leaders. They will seek to get their issues on the summit agenda and win some concessions on the financial burdens they face and the increased competition from nations as far away as Chile and New Zealand.

“It is important that we listen to them,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said. “They face gigantic challenges,” from adapting to climate change to countering environmental pollution, he said.

Belgium currently holds the EU presidency and De Croo said that he would address the issue during the summit as a late addition to an agenda centered on providing aid to Ukraine, after Russia’s invasion nearly two years ago.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants to hold off on a free trade deal with South American nations because of the vehement opposition of EU farmers and will discuss the issue at the summit.

Despite the widespread inconveniences, governments in the EU are treating protests, which have been mostly peaceful, with extreme caution.

Spanish farmers were also set to add their weight to the protests. Three main Spanish farming associations agreed to begin protests in the coming weeks to demand changes in what they describe as overly restrictive EU policies.

 

MADRID — Spain's weather agency says abnormally high temperatures for the season are set to continue in many parts of the country over the weekend.

Colombia Declares a Disaster because of Wildfires and Asks for International Help
Where the Sides Stand on Securing a Cease-fire in Gaza and Freeing the Hostages

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Mississippi man accused of destroying a statue of a pagan idol at Iowa's state Capitol is now being charged with a hate crime.

ATHENS - Amid reports from European media freedom groups that Greece is making it difficult for media outlets and journalists to do their jobs, Transparency International said the country the worst record in the bloc for corruption.

BRUSSELS – The European Union is preparing a naval mission in the Red Sea “within three weeks to help defend cargo ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen that are hampering trade and driving up prices, the bloc’s top diplomat said,” on January 31 according to the Associated Press.

ATHENS - Inaugurating the new Aktio-Amvrakia motorway during a visit to Western Greece on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the year 2024 will be notable, not for the start but for the completion of projects that have been under construction for some time.

