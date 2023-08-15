Tourists Warned Greece Has Critical Shortages of Doctors, Ambulances

Society

ATHENS – Greece is on a path for a record-breaking tourism year but foreign visitors should be aware of critical shortages in the medical system, particularly on islands with few doctors or staff, and not enough ambulances.

That was the warning sounded by health officials in the wake of the death of a pregnant teen in Athens who died waiting for an ambulance and what were said to be at least nine likely preventable deaths, including a tourist.

In a report, the news site POLITICO outlined the severity of the shortages with doctors not wanting to be posted on remote islands and other health staff complaining they can’t afford to live there because tourists spiked rents.

It’s an annual problem that no government has managed to solve but with hordes of more tourists still descending despite July wildfires that saw 19,000 of them flee for their lives on Rhodes the problem has become more acute.

Some island hospitals have no permanent general practitioners, relying entirely on a cycle of short term cover filled by staff from the mainland, enticed by cash incentives, the report said.

It’s even worse when it comes to ambulances, the New Democracy government still not fully responding despite complaints about the problem, particularly on islands where there is often only one on service 24 hours a day.

But there’s a shortage even in Athens where the site said that only 50 are available instead of at least 85-90 needed to deal with the demand and most people unable to afford private coverage.

“We need to redesign the ambulance service from scratch as there are huge gaps all over the country,” Giorgos Mathiopoulos, president of the Greek emergency ambulance service (EKAV) told POLITICO.

The report said on small Aegean islands that doctors are buckling under the weight of being on duty or on call and with no report from the government about how it intends to deal with it after cash incentives failed to get responses.

“We have sent several (health care) rescuers from the rest of the country to the islands to cover the needs of the season,” said Mathiopoulos. “Our colleagues are forced to cut their summer holidays for this, but these are obviously just makeshift solutions.”

In June, a 63-year-old woman on the island of Kos died in the back of a pickup truck, as she was being transferred to the local hospital after she collapsed, while the island’s only ambulance was busy with another emergency.

Eleven people are required to operate an ambulance on a 24-hour basis and Kos, which has 40,000 permanent residents, gets more than 1 million visitors during the summer and has three new ambulances but can operate only one because of not enough staff, the report said.

EMERGENCY OVER EMERGENCIES

After the death of the teen in Athens, at least six more cases have been revealed of people who have died all over the country due to lack of medical transportation while a 78-year-old woman who lost consciousness while swimming on the island of Lesbos died after waiting two hours for paramedics.

Without enough certifiable medical staff to help, the government has thrown firefighters, military personnel and local drivers into the mix of plans to drive ambulances even though they aren’t trained for emergencies.

EKAV and doctors said the move was an “unscientific search for quick fixes” and that using untrained staff in emergencies could be dangerous for patients who need to be taken to hospitals.

“Is this the Greece of the reformist (Prime Minister Kyriakos) Mitsotakis?” said the head of the parliamentary group of the main opposition SYRIZA Sokratis Famellos. “Is this Greece 2.0? Borrowing firefighters, soldiers and other staff, placing them in EKAV which has no rescuers and drivers? Is this modernization?”

After easily winning re-election in a second round on June 25, Mitsotakis said he would only now make the National Health System a priority after not doing so in his first nearly four years in office.

He has promised to hire some 10,000 health care workers, including 800 ambulance drivers and 250 motorbike paramedics but that’s too late for this summer and such announcements sometimes fall short.

The Confederation of Employees in Public Hospitals (POEDYN) said even in that case the hiring would just replace those retiring and not add staff or improve the quality of care needed.

POEDYN says that some 10,000 health care staff have left the public sector in the last two and a half years and another 5,000 are expected to leave in 2023, critics saying health care isn’t a priority despite a surging economic recovery.

Rival parties said the health system is in bad shape in the aftermath of the waning COVID-19 pandemic but SYRIZA didn’t mention its cutbacks after bowing to austerity measures it vowed to refuse while in power.

At the end of June, Kos hospital’s only cardiologist protested in the hospital courtyard, holding up a banner reading: “I’ve reached my limits, I need help,” after working 28 straight days without relief.

The Federation of Hospital Doctors’ Associations (OENGE) said that burnout is “is now evolving into the operational collapse of many hospitals in the region and also of hospital departments in larger cities.”

Kos Mayor Theodosis Nikitaras told the site: “These things are not allowed to happen in a civilized world, in a European country, in a tourist destination. Permanent recruitment and permanent solutions are needed.”