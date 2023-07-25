Tourists on Fire-Struck Rhodes Praise Greeks, Rip Tour Companies

Society

ATHENS – Amid the scenes of thousands of tourists fleeing wildfires on the popular island of Rhodes at the height of Greece’s summer season has been praise by them for Greeks offering help and hospitality.

The visitors, many of them from the United Kingdom, ripped the tour companies that arranged their vacation packages for doing next to nothing to help, and said Greece’s response was also slow.

But they loved residents and businesses on the island who offered the famed Greek hospitality to foreigners, many of whom had to sleep in schools set up to accommodate them or airport floors waiting for repatriation flights.

In a feature, The New York Times reported the disparity between what the tour companies failed to do and how Greeks opened their hearts and homes and provided food, drink and even entertainment for children.

Helen Tonks, a British tourist, said she and her family, including three children, arrived to a “living nightmare” on the island even as Greece’s government downplayed the danger, wanting tourists to keep coming.

She said they spent the night at a school that had been turned into a crisis center. “We shouldn’t ever have come,” she said, accusing the tour operator of ignoring customer safety. “At no point did they tell us there was risk,” she added. “It was just business as usual.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/23/world/europe/greece-fires-evacuation.html

Greek Coast Guard vessels moved thousands of people from seaside areas of Rhodes threatened by the fires to safer parts of the island, some 19,000 said having to flee hotels fast.

TV footage showed long lines of people, including many children, walking to safety under an orange sky, and crowds standing on beaches in the dark as officers helped them into rescue boats.

On Rhodes, Paul Kalburgi, a British playwright and screenwriter who was on vacation with his family, said they were taken from three hotels, fleeing with wet towels over their heads, fearing for their lives and spent the night in a hotel lobby elsewhere, still able to see the flames.

“The fires look terrifying in the darkness,” he said in a message to a New York Times reporter, adding that hotel staff said they were going to take refuge and that there weren’t cars or taxis to take customers to the airport.

“It feels totally helpless. Where’s the help? Nobody knows anything,” Kalburgi noted as new Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, who was largely unseen during the fires, blamed climate change for them.

“I just sat on the floor at check-in and cried,” he wrote in a message. “Driving through the burnt roads was so upsetting. The local people have lost so much, and they have been so kind.”

The British airline and tour operator Jet2 said it had canceled flights to Rhodes scheduled up to July 30 and another British operator, Tui, said that it had also canceled flights to Rhodes for some days and was trying to help customers on the island, no details given.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said that it would set up a help desk at the Rhodes International Airport to assist tourists who might have lost passports in the evacuations escaping the fires.

A couple from Northern Ireland, Bridget and Robert Davidson, who were among those fleeing the fires, told the BBC that tourists felt gratitude to locals helping them as much as they could.

“Taxi drivers, bus drivers – everybody came to the aid of the holidaymakers. To be honest they’ve been unbelievable,” she said, although adding that some vacationers were pushing, shoving, screaming and fighting.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-66287252

“All that these people were trying to do was help us,” she said of local residents who came out to help and another Irish visitor, Stuart Johnston said those aiding tourists were “unbelievable” with their aid.

“The local people from first light… was just car after car, scooter after scooter bringing in cases of water, fruit, food – for hours this went on. It was like we were their priority, but their island is on fire,” he said.