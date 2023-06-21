x

June 21, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 69ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Tourism

Tourists, Money Pouring into Greece, Record-Buster Year Seen

June 21, 2023
By The National Herald
SUMMER BEACH TOURISM GREECE
(YORGOS KONTARINIS / EUROKINISSI)

The COVID-19 pandemic essentially forgotten, Greece is in a course to set a record tourism year surpassing the pre-Coronavirus 2019, hopes that it will see more than 30 million visitors and 20 billion euros ($21.84 billion) in revenues.

Data from the Bank of Greece found that traveler arrivals soared 52.5 percent in the off-peak period from January through April and recorded a revenue jump of 38 percent compared to 2022.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation in May kicked off the 2023 campaign under the slogan Greece-A Life Changing Experience and it has resulted in a surge in foreign visitors, especially from the United Kingdom.

The Tourism Ministry has been trying to lure more people year-round and pushing them to go to less visited parts of the country and not just the same popular and overrun islands and the campaign shows it’s working.

The lifting of COVID-related health restrictions in 2022 also opened the door for such mass tourism that some islands can’t handle the crowds, the infrastructure bucking and widespread unlawful building taking over public beaches.

RELATED

Food
New Summer Seasonal Menu Items at Metro Marché NYC Launch July 5

NEW YORK – Metro Marché, located at 30 West 57th Street in New York City, announced its new summer seasonal menu items set to launch on July 5.

Food
Beat the Heat with Hydrating Foods this Summer
VIDEO
Summer Solstice Brings Druids, Pagans and Thousands of Curious People to Stonehenge

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.