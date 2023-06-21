Tourists, Money Pouring into Greece, Record-Buster Year Seen

Tourism

The COVID-19 pandemic essentially forgotten, Greece is in a course to set a record tourism year surpassing the pre-Coronavirus 2019, hopes that it will see more than 30 million visitors and 20 billion euros ($21.84 billion) in revenues.

Data from the Bank of Greece found that traveler arrivals soared 52.5 percent in the off-peak period from January through April and recorded a revenue jump of 38 percent compared to 2022.

The Greek National Tourism Organisation in May kicked off the 2023 campaign under the slogan Greece-A Life Changing Experience and it has resulted in a surge in foreign visitors, especially from the United Kingdom.

The Tourism Ministry has been trying to lure more people year-round and pushing them to go to less visited parts of the country and not just the same popular and overrun islands and the campaign shows it’s working.

The lifting of COVID-related health restrictions in 2022 also opened the door for such mass tourism that some islands can’t handle the crowds, the infrastructure bucking and widespread unlawful building taking over public beaches.