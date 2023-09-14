Tourists Lift Greece’s Aegean Airlines Revenues Sky High, Profits Rising

Society

ATHENS – After needing 120 million euros ($128.83 million) in state aid in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic when travel was all but shut down, Greece’s main carrier Aegean Airlines is seeing tourists lifting it to soaring profits.

The company reported an 18% operating margin for the April-to-June quarter, ranking it in the top 10 for second quarter operating margins worldwide among airlines tracked by Airline Weekly.

“The Athens-based Star Alliance carrier, generally successful during the 2010s despite Greece’s depression-like economic conditions, is now taking advantage of the country’s relatively fast-growing economy,” the site said.

The airline survived a public relations hit when some ticket buyers complained of difficulty in getting refunds during the pandemic, during which vouchers were being pushed instead.

But with Greece on a path to set records in arrivals at more than 31 million this year, and busting 21 billion euros ($22.55 billion) in spending that would be most ever, the airline is benefiting from international and domestic travel.

After growing 5.9 percent in 2022 when health restrictions were lifted to attract tourists – which worked – the economy grew 2.7 percent from April-June, before the peak summer season period that rakes in the most money.

Seeing the trend, Aegean expanded fast and hard, the report said, growing capacity by 25 percent and increasing international passenger volumes by 33 percent and winning Best Regional Carrier for the 12th consecutive year at the World Airline Awards.

According to schedule data from Cirium Diio, Aegean’s second quarter capacity beat the 2019 record for the same period by 6 percent, mostly due to arrivals at Athens International Airport and the second-largest city Thessaloniki.

It picked up big travel markets throughout Europe and the Middle East, dominated by arrivals from Germany, Italy and nearby Cyprus and recorded strong results despite not having higher capacity widebody aircraft.

That keeps Aegean from flying to the United States, North and Central and South America or to the profitable Asian markets but the company has captured a big share of traffic in Europe and regionally.

It does sell intercontinental access via its membership in Star. A new partnership with Emirates, which flies from Athens to Newark, New Jersey although other major carriers go straight to JFK in New York.

Olympic Air, once the state-owned Greek airline flying to points across the globe, became an Aegean subsidiary more than a decade ago and its once-famous luster has been reduced to just turboprop planes on regional routes.

Aegean’s second-quarter profits far exceeded its first-quarter losses and the July-to-September quarter, typically the strongest period of the year for European airlines, is progressing well, with demand high, the report said.

“There’s nothing right now that shows a reversal of any of the trends we’ve seen,” said Aegean’s Chairman Eftichios Vassilakis during a company earnings call. He and CEO Dimitrios Gerogiannis also spoke of “exceptionally strong” cash flows and the company’s full repayment of money it borrowed during the pandemic.

They also attributed part of this year’s demand strength to domestic Greek travelers, though they remain a minority of Aegean’s customers, most passengers being foreigners flying into Greece.

Aegean is facing growing competition though with more carriers making direct flights into the country to take advantage of the tourism boom that could take a hit in future years in worries over heat and disasters like wildfires.