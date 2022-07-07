x

July 7, 2022

Tourist Taking Photo Injured by Jet Wash Blowback on Skiathos

July 7, 2022
By The National Herald
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis (File)

SKIATHOS – A popular past-time on the northern Sporades island of Skiathos – taking photos of jet planes taking off at close range – turned out to be more than dangerous for a 61-year-old tourist seriously injured when the wash from a takeoff threw her off a wall.

She was not identified but Kathimerini said the blowback was so strong from the engines and she was close that it lifted her off the wall and tossed her back although it wasn’t said how or where she landed.

Doctors at the local Health Center found she had srious head injuries, had a shattered pelvis and a bruised right shoulder and left wrist. She was taken by boat to a hospital at Volos, the nearest mainland city.

It is the second similar accident in the past few weeks, the paper noted, the airport there having only one short and narrow runway next to the sea, a lagoon and a hilland close to some houses.

It’s a difficult position for pilots but the location allows a close view of takeoffs and landings that proves irresistible to many despite the danger of being so close to the aircraft on the popular island.

Many locals and tourists get close to the fence every day trying to snap pictures as planes fly close over their heads, local media reported, with hordes of tourists returning to Greece during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

