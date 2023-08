Society

CHANIA – A foreign tourist who was injured earlier on Sunday after an earthquake dislodged boulders in the Samaria Gorge was transferred by helicopter to hospital.

The man is at the General Hospital of Chania ‘Agios Georgios’ with serious leg injuries.

Following the accident, Deputy Regional Governor of Chania Nikos Kalogeris ordered the shutdown of all gorges in the region. Samaria Gorge shut down immediately after the injury alert, at 11:00.

According to the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake occurred at 10:49 and measured 4.9 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was 7 km east of Sougia, in the southern part of the Chania prefecture (western Crete).

Fire Brigade regular and emergency staff (EMAK) were involved in the process of rescuing the man, and called for evacuation by helicopter.