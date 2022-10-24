Tourist Influx in Thassos Island Breaks High Records of 2019

Tourism

ATHENS – Tourist accommodations at the island of Thassos reached 100% capacity this year, while arrivals to the island broke even the high records of 2019, said Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias from Thassos on Monday.

During his visit to the northern Greek island, Kikilias met with the mayor and hoteliers. He revealed that his ministry will soon issue a formal call of interest for investments in ports, jetties, moorings, and marinas, but also for projects relating to beach access works, accommodation, theme tourism and gastronomy.

The minister said that all three major funding tools will be used to finance these projects: the Public Investment Program (PIP), the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF), and the European Commission’s Recovery & Resilience Facility (RRF).