Tourism

ATHENS – Greece is on a path to see more than 30 million visitors this year and at times it seems like that’s how many there are visiting the Acropolis, where officials aren’t trying to deal with overtourism there as well on popular islands.

The numbers going to the famed ancient site were up 70 percent in May ahead of the summer season that sees so many people on the site that they can barely move without bumping into someone next to them.

In a report, Euronews said that the attraction has perhaps become too popular as people queue to see one of the wonders of the world that was built without electricity, slide rules or computers, but with math that Greece used to perfection.

“The wait and the amount of people that are here are definitely overwhelming,” Caroline Kutek, a 30-year-old customer services operator from the United Stats told the news site as hordes awaited entry to the 2500-year-old site.

Australian sales assistant Jackie Zachary said she came in June, believing there would be fewer people than in July but found the ancient hill already aswarm with people covering it like ants.

The state organization for the management of cultural resources (ODAP) said there were 14,000 visitors in May, although the visiting hours are limited and the wait can be long indeed.

ODAP Chairman Ilias Patsarou said that daily visits from April onward matched the levels seen in August, traditionally the busiest month for Greek tourism as foreign arrivals soared with the essential end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even with an online “fast pass,” Kutek and her family had to wait approximately 15 minutes to enter and she said the top of the Acropolis was the worst part, where people had to funnel into a single line, separating groups.

World Heritage Watch, a non-governmental organization supporting UNESCO, said it was worrisome there isn’t a visitor management plan required by the UN World Heritage Convention, to which Greece is a signatory.

Stephan Doempke, the chair of World Heritage Watch, said that’s long been a problem there as the government wants to bring in as much money as possible without putting limits on people who can go there at the same time.

Doempke said that’s putting the site at risk with so many people trampling all over it and the report said there’s often a scrum trying to enter at the gate that has seen security guards intervening to prevent a crush.

When cruise ships dock at the nearby port of Piraeus the problem gets worse fast as they unload 2000-3000 passengers at a time and most seem to make the Acropolis their first visit, resulting in waits up to an hour to get in.

Ioannis Mavrikopoulos, a veteran guard at the Acropolis, said there’s also a shortage of staff at archaeological sites, especially Greek islands where conditions are described as “dramatic.”

The Greek Ministry of Culture approved controversial restoration work at the Acropolis in 2021, including a new concrete walkway that critics said desecreated the site in a transparent money grab to pack it with more people.

The Ministry though said it allowed the handicapped access as well but Doempke said that was an excuse to cover that it was really done to bring in as many tourists as possible, calling it “totally irresponsible.”

By the end of June there’s expected to be a time slot system limiting the stay on the site although it wasn’t said how that could be enforced given its size and that people are spread out all over, no way to track how long they’ve been there.