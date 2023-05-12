Tourist Flocks Returning, Cyprus Airways Sees Big Passenger Gain

Society

FILE - In this Sunday, May 10, 2020, women bathe in the sea at an empty stretch of "Nissi" beach at the Cyprus seaside resort of Ayia Napa, a favorite among tourists from Europe and beyond. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Benefiting from a big return of tourists, the national flag carrier Cyprus Airways said it carried more than five times more passengers in April than the same month in 2022, when the COVID-19 pandemic was still prevalent.

The airline said it had 60,237 passengers compared to 11,556 a year earlier to show a more than 500 percent increase after the government eased health restrictions and air traffic opened more, noted The Cyprus Mail.

A statement added that that 48,237 passengers were carried on the airline’s scheduled services, while an additional 12,000 passengers were carried on charter and ACMI services in collaboration with other airlines.

Compared to 2019, before the start of the pandemic in 2020, Cyprus Airways carried 59 percent more passengers on its scheduled services during this time, while also operating 45 percent more flights, the newspaper said.

“In April, we started flying to Dubai and Cairo, two important destinations that complement our strategic plans to improve Cyprus’ international connectivity,” Cyprus Airways Chief Financial Officer Natalya Milovanova said.

“This has helped us continue our trend of outperforming both last year and 2019, achieving month-on-month passenger growth numbers,” she added of the rollback to productivity and profit.

She said that during May, the airline will continue to expand its connectivity with multiple weekly flights to the European hubs of Zurich, Prague and Basel, while Milan will be served from June 1.

“Being the third largest airline in Cyprus behind Aegean Airlines and Wizz Air, we are bringing new inbound tourist and business passengers to the island while boosting the local economy,” Milovanova stated.

Cyprus Airways CEO Paul Sies said, “With a dedicated team of people, a great network, with a good frequency of flights and two additional new generation aircraft joining the fleet, Cyprus Airways is committed to being the best value carrier to and from the island.”

The demand did catch the airline off guard though and he apologized for the company call center being overwhelmed with requests for bookings in April because there wasn’t enough staff to deal with it and said more hires were made.

The Cyprus Statistical Service this week reported that tourism revenue in February increased by 42.9 percent, compared to the previous year as the pandemic recedes further and faster in people’s minds although it hasn’t gone away so far.