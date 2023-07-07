Tourist Deaths on Greek Islands Reveal Problems, Lack of Ambulances

Society

The deaths of two Irish teenagers from the same school – in separate incidents – vacationing on the Greek island of Ios, after a Czech tourist died on another island waiting for an ambulance showed some problems with the sector.

Greece is riding with what looks to be a record busting year that could bring in more than 20 billion euros ($21.76 billion) from more than 30 million foreign visitors drawn by idyllic images and campaigns showing all is pristine.

But there have been rapes, price gouging and a shortage of doctors and medical staff on even some popular islands, no reason from the New Democracy government why those weren’t filled before the summer season.

The most shocking incidents were that of the two Irish boys who died on the island of Ios. Andrew O’Donnell, 18, was reported to have fallen off a wall after a night out, his body later found on rocks.

O’Donnell was out with a team of schoolmates from Dublin’s St Michael’s College, which had 90 students on vacation to celebrate the end of their Leaving Certificates exams, as well as other Irish schools, said The Irish Times.

The other student, Max Wall, collapsed at a port after he spent his last hours printing posters for the missing O’Donnell, said Mail Online, then decided he wanted to go back to Ireland before he fell unconscious while waiting for a ferry.

Many of the boys’ classmates lined up in an informal honor guard when the bodies of the doomed teens were taken by hearse to the Ios port, where a ferry carried them to Athens for post-mortem examinations, the Independent said.

The results will determine the course of the investigations by Greek authorities.

O’Donnell’s body exhibited injuries from a fall, while officials believe Wall’s death may be linked to a pre-existing health condition that had required heart surgery years ago, the report said.

Two officers from Ireland’s An Garda Sióchána also traveled to Greece to assist with the probe, the BBC said.

“We are heartbroken. We have a very tight-knit community and these are two fantastic young men with their lives ahead of them,” St. Michael’s Principal Tim Kelleher told RTÉ.

The Czech tourist has died after collapsing on a beach on the northern Aegean island of Thasos, with eyewitnesses saying that it took 51 minutes for an ambulance to reach the scene.

The woman, between 45 and 50, was said to have collapsed shortly after emerging from swimming at Astrida beach, in the southern part of the island with the Kavala News saying four Romanian tourists tried to resuscitate her.

One of those tourists said the woman had a pulse for around 40 minutes. A private doctor was then called to the scene but he pronounced the woman dead.

When the ambulance arrived, the woman’s body was removed from the beach.

Local media reports said disgruntled tourists then went on social media to complain about how long it took for the response and said there was only one ambulance occupied with another emergency and had to travel 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) to get there.

But Kostas Tsitsilikakis, an ambulance service representative, said there are four on duty there but that only one was able to operate because of a shortage of staff to handle them, said The Prague Monitor.

He said there had been discussions with local officials about trying to remedy the situation and try to have at least one backup ambulance available and to get more paramedics but it wasn’t said what the response was.

And dozens of tourists were safely evacuated from a boat that caught fire off the island of Rhodes, the blaze happening when the vessel was about 300 meters (1000 feet) from shore.