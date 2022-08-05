x

August 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Economy

Tourist Arrivals in Cyprus Creep Closer to 2019 Record Year

August 5, 2022
By The National Herald
Cyprus Russia Tourism
Tourist enjoy the sea at Limanaki beach in southern coastal resort of Ayia Napa in southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA – Despite the lingering COVID-19 pandemic and losing flights from Russia over European Union sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, tourism on Cyprus had hit 75 percent of the big year of 2019.

Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios said the gap is being made up by more arrivals from other markets including Germany, Switzerland, France and Greece, the island’s popularity enduring.

He said that given the challenges of the past years, namely the pandemic and the war in Ukraine that, “We haven’t done so bad after all,” Kathimerini Cyprus said of the country’s biggest revenue engine.

He said that the previous three years efforts after the pandemic struck to keep people interested has paid off as international air traffic has boomed so much there are thousands of cancellations and delays, making travel a nightmare.

He said that many more Germans, Greeks, French, Poles, Swiss, Scandinavians, Hungarians, Israelis and others are now visiting the island because of stepped-up efforts and insuring connections would work.

“We see that July was a very good month and so is August and we expect the same occupancies for September too,” he said, the summer season being extended with people eager to travel again even during the pandemic.

He said that 15 promotions are in place to keep people coming longer, noting not only the weather, food, beaches and rural areas but wineries, trails, the Troodos geopark and Christmas villages as off-season lures.

RELATED

Politics
Turkish-Cypriot Academic Prosecuted for Insulting Turkish President

NICOSIA - A Turkish-Cypriot academic said authorities are going to prosecute him for sharing a social media post allegedly insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – which can bring up to four years in jail or more.

Politics
Turkey Wants Outsiders Neutrality Over Cyprus Dilemma Too
Society
Losing Russian Tourists Over EU Sanctions Big Hurt for Cyprus

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden: Killing of Al-Qaida Leader Is Long-Sought “Justice”

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings