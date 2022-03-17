x

March 17, 2022

Tourism Minister Kikilias Visiting Dijon

March 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)
Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yiannis Panagopoulos)

DIJON, France – Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias is to visit Dijon, France, on Thursday to take part in the informal EU Tourism Ministers’ meeting organised by the EU French Presidency.

The meeting’s agenda is expected to be focused on the recovery of European tourism after two years of pandemic, the assumption of initiatives that will encourage European citizens to travel within EU countries, as well as re-education and skills upgrading for those working in the tourism sector.

Kikilias will attend a working dinner where the strategy for making Europe the world’s top sustainable tourist destination will be discussed.

