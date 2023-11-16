x

Tourism Min Kefaloyianni and US Ambassador Tsunis Agree on Creation of Task Force

November 16, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Kefalogianni_Tsunis
Tourism Minister Olga Kefaloyianni met with US Ambassador in Athens George Tsunis on Wednesday, November 15. (Photo: facebook/Όλγα Κεφαλογιάννη/Olga Kefalogianni)

ATHENS – Tourism Minister Olga Kefaloyianni and US Ambassador in Athens George Tsunis agreed on the establishment of a task force that will discuss and examine special issues relating to tourism cooperation between the Tourism Ministry and the US Embassay to Greece at a meeting on Wednesday.

Kefaloyianni and Tsunis also talked about issues related to the sustainability of tourist destinations, the promotion of lesser known destinations, special forms of tourism and their promotion in the US market. Kefaloyiani briefed the US Ambassador on the growth plan for tourism that includes, among others, the upgrading of Greek marinas and ski resorts, improved access to beaches and the creation of diving centres.

They also noted the importance of cruise tourism, the extension of the tourism season and the creation of golf courses in Greece.

On his part, Tsunis spoke of Athens’ uniqueness as tourist destination that combines sea, culture, gastronomy and city tourism.

