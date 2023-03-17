Tourism Help Wanted: Greece Recruiting More Non-EU Workers

Economy

ATHENS – After a big tourism sector worker shortage in 2022 – and anticipating a big 2023 – Greece is already reaching out for third-country nationals from countries outside the European Union to fill jobs.

Tourism businesses in Greece will be able to hire them to meet staffing demands under a measure from the New Democracy government which a year earlier dropped health restrictions during the waning COVID-19 pandemic to lure visitors.

Greece is set to open the spring season in anticipation of a summer rush with advance reports of early bookings, including from travel and tour agencies and cruise ships, and more United States airlines adding direct flights.

There are estimated 75,000 positions still empty up from 60,000 a year ago and from 53,000 in 2021 and with hordes more of tourists set to pour in, needing services and hotels and restaurants needing workers, said GTP Headlines.

https://news.gtp.gr/2023/03/16/revised-law-allows-greek-tourism-enterprises-to-hire-3rd-country-nationals-to-meet-staff-shortages/

Tourism professionals are complaining there’s not enough workers in positions ranging from cleaning workers to waiters while in 2022 led the government to to set up a portal listing available positions in tourism, the majority of which concerned hotels and food and beverage services.

At that time, the former President of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) Andreas Andreadis urged the government to take immediate action noting that “the quality of our tourism product is at risk.”

That led the Panhellenic Federation of Catering and Tourist Industry Employees (POEET) to say the shortage was caused by low pay and poor working conditions with some restaurant and bar workers on Mykonos, known for high prices and gouging, saying they were put up in dumpy rooms.

The Hellenic Hoteliers Federation and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels sent a letter to government officials requesting changes to the law so that workers from outside the EU could be employed, many Greeks shunning the jobs.

But despite higher pay, hotel owners said they still can’t find enough staff such as waiters, chambermaids, gardeners and janitors, the site said, noting a 2021 report that at that time – during the pandemic – that 22 percent of positions were unfilled.

In May of 2022 year, Greece’s Labor Inspection Body (SEPE) started carrying out inspections at hotels to ensure laws and security regulations were being implemented, the site also said.

And Tourism Minister Vasilis Kikilias announced the opening of 50,000 jobs in tourism to be offered to Greek expatriates or Ukrainian refugees while one local tourism body proposed the recruitment of pensioners and teachers to fill shortages.

But Greek worker unions said they’re concerned about potential pay differences between Greek employees and third country nationals, particularly in view of collective labor agreement signed in 2022.

Greek Travel Pages has a dedicated online job-find service that helps tourism industry enterprises and job placement services that posts openings for workers at GTP Careers in Tourism.