Tourism Company TUI Group Sees Big Greek Summer Coming

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 file photo, people enjoy the popular beach of Navagio, or Shipwreck Beach, on the western island of Zakynthos, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, File)

ATHENS – Greece’s hopes of setting a record in foreign arrivals in 2023 got a boost from the major United Kingdom and German tourism agency TUI Group that books packages and expects the Greek islands will be an even bigger draw with the COVID pandemic fading.

The company said another 220,000 flight seats had been added and that British holidaymakers are showing keen interest in Greece, particularly the islands, and favoring all-inclusive deals including resorts.

TUI UK & I Commercial Director Richard Sofer said that, “Summer 2023 is shaping up to be a strong season with Greece taking one of the destination top spots for our customers. Greece is popular with repeat customers with them having the option to have a different holiday experience each time they visit.”

He added that, “Greece’s mainland and collection of Islands mean there is a whole host of destinations and experiences on offer. There’s so much to see, one visit will never be enough!” said Travel Daily Media.

The TUI Group includes Germany and visitors from there to Greece are seen coming in droves again too, likely above the previous record of 2019 before the Coronavirus struck the world early in 2020.

The top destinations for the Germans are the islands of Crete, Corfu, Kos, Rhodes, Zakynthos, Karpathos, and Santorini, but also in mainland Greece, especially the northern Halkidiki peninsula and the Peloponnese as well.