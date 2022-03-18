x

March 18, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Tourism

Tourism a Focus of the Greek Participation in EXPO Dubai 2020

March 18, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Organized beaches opened in Greece on Saturday. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Organized beaches opened in Greece on Saturday. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – As a strategic pillar of the Greek economy that brings surplus value and acts as a lever for growth, tourism is one of eight such sectors being promoted in the context of Greece’s participation in the exhibition EXPO Dubai 2020, which will continue until March 31.

The other sectors showing dynamic growth promoted by Greece included technology and innovation, energy, shipping, culture, human capital, industry, agrofood and health sciences.

Tourism, both general and thematic, is a strategic advantage of Greece and in this context there was a presentation of the cultural and historic wealth of the country, as well as the potential of thematic tourism and the tourist investments.

The general secretary of tourist policy and development Olympia Anastasopoulou was given a tour of the Greek pavilion and spoke to select respresentatives of the tourism sector, outlining the holistic tourism experience that Greece offers throughout the year in 2022.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

