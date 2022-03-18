Tourism a Focus of the Greek Participation in EXPO Dubai 2020

Tourism

ATHENS – As a strategic pillar of the Greek economy that brings surplus value and acts as a lever for growth, tourism is one of eight such sectors being promoted in the context of Greece’s participation in the exhibition EXPO Dubai 2020, which will continue until March 31.

The other sectors showing dynamic growth promoted by Greece included technology and innovation, energy, shipping, culture, human capital, industry, agrofood and health sciences.

Tourism, both general and thematic, is a strategic advantage of Greece and in this context there was a presentation of the cultural and historic wealth of the country, as well as the potential of thematic tourism and the tourist investments.

The general secretary of tourist policy and development Olympia Anastasopoulou was given a tour of the Greek pavilion and spoke to select respresentatives of the tourism sector, outlining the holistic tourism experience that Greece offers throughout the year in 2022.