x

July 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.03 USD

NYC 84ºF

ATHENS 82ºF

Economy

Tough Times for Many Greeks Who Can’t Meet the Rent

July 5, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – On top of nearly doubled electric bills, gas near $10 a gallon, food taxed at 24 percent and prices rising out of sight, many Greeks now can’t afford rents that are soaring even during the easing COVID-19 pandemic.

On top of record inflation that’s the highest in 29 years, the strain on households budgets rivals the near decade-long economic and austerity crisis, but worsened by short-term rentals such as Airbnb taking apartment stock out of the market.

A cross-country survey of just over 1,000 respondents by research and communications firm About People find 47.8 percent of tenants are having trouble paying their rent or falling behind each month.

Some 49.1 percent said they can’t save any money and 49.3 percent said it’s next to impossible to even dream about owning a home while 61.7 percent said they are cutting back on spending on everything from clothes to vacations so that they can meet the monthly rent.

Life partners who each live in their own apartments are forced to an earlier than planned cohabitation to cut down on costs although Greek law lets them not to be liable for each other’s debts.

RELATED

Economy
Greece’s Hunt for Red Gas Replacement: LNG, Lowering Thermostats

ATHENS – Worry that Russian gas – exempted from European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine – will be cut off this winter has Greece putting together a contingency plan counting Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and turning down the thermostat in public buildings.

Society
Large Forest Blaze Forces Evacuations West of Athens (Pics&Vids)
Economy
Help Wanted! Greece’s Tourism Industry Can’t Find Enough Workers

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

The Consecration of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine WTC

NEW YORK – The Consecration of St.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings